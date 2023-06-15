Yellowstone footage shows true size of bison as visitors stand feet away

“Yellowstone is not a zoo,” the popular Tourons Instagram page captions of the footage as a gaggle of visitors stand mere feet from a giant bison bull.

It truly is beginning to feel like “another day, another touron” around here, isn’t it? This is Yellowstone National Park‘s reality now. It has been for, well, as long as the park’s been around. But 2023 has seen an unprecedented uptick in wildlife conflicts and “touron” behavior. So much so that the park issued a special message to the public asking everyone to “please leave wildlife alone.”

People have always been around wildlife. We come from nature, and are a part of nature as animals ourselves. But our world has changed drastically in the modern age, and refuges like our national parks are the only places most species have left. It is our responsibility in this new reality and age to give wildlife space, respect them – and respect ourselves. Because this is the type of behavior that gets visitors gored or killed.

Bison are 2,000 pound giants, remember. They are not domestic, do not want people around, and can turn on a dime to throw their immense weight and power into any perceived threat. And this entire “flock of tourons” puts this into perspective as they stand mere feet from this immense bull:

“Yellowstone is not a zoo. Please try to keep at least 25 yards from the bison, they are WILD animals. If you see one on a trail or a boardwalk, turn around and go back or try to go around, but give them plenty of space,” Tourons of Yellowstone adds of this latest video from the park.

“I think these people are suffering from the herd mentality. They think because there are so many of them, that they are safe. No one is safe around these 2,000 pound beasts, they will mow you down like bowling pins,” they add.

And please, “Be bison aware!”

Yellowstone wildlife conflicts are off the charts in 2023

Such behavior also habituates wildlife, which holds equally dire consequences for them. Statistically, habituated wildlife are far more likely to be euthanized or killed in accidents.

This, alongside visitor safety, is why Yellowstone National Park has had to publicly address the uptick in incidents this year.

“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival,” the park noted in their extensive address. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space.”

Yellowstone National Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park adds.

So please, protect Yellowstone National Park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others. And to those of you who do on a regular basis, the park and Outsider issue a hearty “thank you!”

If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911.

For more on park wildlife safety, see our Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park next.