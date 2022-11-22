Yellowstone Issues ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song-Style Warning to National Park Tourists

In an effort to prevent more wild animal attacks, Yellowstone National Park issued a warning to tourists by riffing off the Fresh Prince theme song.

The Yellowstone National Park social media crew shared the park’s version of the theme song. “In West Yellowstone, I was born and raised⁣/ On the valley floor was where I spent most of my days⁣/ Wallowin’, grunting, relaxing all cool⁣/ And eating lots of grasses, that’s right, no bull⁣/ When a couple of humans who were up to no good⁣/ Started making trouble in the bison neighborhood/ I got in a scuffle and the others got scared⁣/ Mama said, ‘You’re movin’ with the herd, you need more space and fresh air.’”

Yellowstone National Park then stated, “Reminder: Bison need a lot of fresh air and space. Approaching bison threatens them, and they may respond by charging. Always stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from bison.”

The latest warning comes months after Yellowstone reported that three people were gorged by bison in the national park. “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the park stated. “Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”

The park further explained that humans approaching bison threatens them. The animal may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. “These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent. Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Yellowstone National Park Visitor Should Remember to Never Approach Wildlife

Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park has shared other helpful tips about how visitors can avoid being attacked by wildlife.

“Never approach wildlife,” Yellowstone National Park advised. “The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”

It’s also important that Yellowstone National Park visitors do not feed animals while visiting. “Animals that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. Keep all food, garbage, or other smelly items packed away when not in use.”

Yellowstone went on to add that while the park has scenic wonders that will take visitors’ breath away, it’s important to not let the wonders take life.