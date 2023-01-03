Yellowstone National Park Experts Revealing Plan for When ‘Supervolcano’ Blows

Scientists are currently hashing out an eruption response plan so officials with Yellowstone National Park can quickly react if the park’s “supervolcano” blows.

The park, which covers parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Last year alone, nearly 2,500 rumbled through the region, and 500 of those took place in September.

The reason Yellowstone is so active is that an extensive network of fault lines flows under the park. And attached to those fault lines is the underground supervolcano.

To earn the “super” tile, a volcano must be capable of a magnitude-eight eruption on the Volcanic Explosivity Index, which means it can shoot material over 240 cubic miles. Researchers believe there are about 20 such capable locations in the world. Others are found in New Zealand’s Lake Taupō and California’s Long Valley.

The last time Yellowstone National Park’s supervolcano produced a massive eruption was more than 630,000 years ago. And it produced a smaller eruption about 70,000 years ago.

History Shows that the Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano Erupts Once Every 600,000 to 800,000 years

It is unlikely that Yellowstone National Park’s volcano will become active in the near future. But according to history, it has had a super eruption once every 600,000 to 800,000 years in the last 2.1 million years. So people have to prepare for the possibility that our generation or the next could see an explosion.

So in May 2022, specialists with the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory consortium met at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel inside the National Park. There, they held their first in-person meeting since 2018 to discuss the situation. Using recent incidents, such as Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano eruption in 2018, they shared a hypothetical timeline of geological unrest. Using that, they will work to determine how the park should react in case of an emergency. The plan will include steps for every single phase of the eruption.

Earthquakes and hydrothermal geysers activity are among several hazards that scientists must monitor as they watch the sleeping giant. And different tools are required to study those events. So the park must be prepared to use those tools on short notice when necessary. So different groups must now be in constant communication to share those tools and other resources.

Using a simple simulation, everyone who would be involved in a real-life crisis will work to update the existing framework and hopefully create a more logical plan to effectively deal with a volcanic disaster.