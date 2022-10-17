yellowstone-national-park-gives-visitors-exclusive-look-at-iconic-wolves-on-new-wildlife-tour

For decades, Yellowstone National Park visitors have been able to observe wildlife like bison, elk and moose, up close. Now, a new wildlife tour will give tourists a front seat view to perhaps the most magical species in Yellowstone – wolves.

Yellowstone National Park’s day-long excursion offers wolf-watchers a chance to observe these animals in their natural habitat. Given that the gray wolf occupies only 10 percent of its former range, the tours are truly a remarkable opportunity to appreciate this species.

The groups responsible for the new tours are the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole in partnership with Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris and Yellowstone Safari Company. Naturally, these folks wanted visitors to better understand why so our parks put so much effort into preserving wolves in our nation.

“This new program allows our guests to better understand the complexity of our unique ecosystem, and come away with a vested interest in preserving this environment – and diverse array of native wildlife, including the gray wolf – for future generations,” Four Seasons Jackson Hole General Manager Ryan Grande shared.

Yellowstone National Park Wolf Tours Will Demonstrate ‘How to Sustain Their Existence’

When the National Park Service first established Yellowstone in the late 19th century, gray wolves thrived across the landscape. But in just 75 short years, the population had all but vanished. According to the Park Service, this sudden and devastating change was largely because of unregulated hunting patterns.

“Between 1914 and 1926, at least 136 wolves were killed in the park; by the 1940s, wolf packs were rarely reported,” the NPS stated on its site. “By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states.”

Slowly, we’ve been working to make a comeback, and in the 90s, the NPS relocated gray wolves from Canada back into Yellowstone National Park. With the population gradually gaining ground again, the park and its partners wanted to ensure that visitors have the chance to experience just how magical these creatures are.

“This immersive experience with the gray wolf population of Yellowstone provides an unparalleled chance to see these beautiful animals in their natural habitat, while also learning how to sustain their existence” Matt Scott, owner of Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris, said, per Forbes.

“The beauty and grandeur of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem as an experience, an education tool, and a passion is at the very heart of what we do,” Scott added. “The cornerstone of our sustainable business works in a cyclical pattern: awareness and appreciation for the flora, fauna, and landscapes encourages conservation and protection for those resources. A nearly intact ecosystem provides a platform for our business to operate. Our wildlife safari tours serve to bring awareness and appreciation for our wild spaces.”