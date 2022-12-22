Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm

For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year.

This year, however, the park has plummeted to temperatures far more bone-chilling than a typical winter. As of today, Yellowstone is a piercing 50 degrees below zero thanks to the savage winter storm slamming the States. And that’s without wind chill, the effects of which make it feel far colder.

In a recent update, Yellowstone Tour Guides reported on the brutal weather. In their report, they warned visitors that several local ski resorts were closed due to the extreme temperatures.

“It’s a chilly one out there with a temp of -39 at 0400 (It will likely get colder until just after sunrise) in West Yellowstone, MT,” they wrote. “We saw a temperature at Elk Park, MT of -49 (these are air temps, not the wind chill). UPDATE: At 0730 West Yellowstone is -47.”

“It is so cold the following ski areas in Montana will not be open today: Red Lodge, Great Divide, Bridger Bowl, Lost Trail, Blacktail Mountain, Teton Pass, Showdown, Discovery Basin, Maverick Mountain and Montana Snowbowl,” they added. “The following ski areas in Wyoming will not open today: Antelope Butte, Hogadon, Snowy Range & Meadowlark Ski Lodge.”

‘Once in a Generation’ Storm Battering Yellowstone National Park, Midwestern States

Again, Yellowstone National Park has seen more than its fair share of winter storms. But the blizzard conditions impacting Wyoming and the surrounding states aren’t the result of an ordinary storm. According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm and cold blast are a “once in a generation type event.”

As of Thursday (December 22), more than 100 million people across the country are under winter alerts. To put that into perspective, that’s about a third of the US population.

To make matters worse, the bitter cold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Meteorologists expect the cold to linger through Christmas, making 2022 the coldest Christmas in 40 years.

Not only are blizzard conditions affecting day-to-day life and holiday travel, but deadly wind chills are expected to rip through the country on Thursday and Friday as well. “Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible,” the weather service explained. “This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.”

Amid the painfully cold weather of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding states, the Weather Service is warning people across the US not to venture into the deadly storm. “The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes,” they said.