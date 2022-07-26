Yellowstone National Park Saw Major Drop in June 2022 Visitation Amid Devastating Floods

It’s been a tough summer for Yellowstone National Park. Damage from floods has made life difficult at the popular tourist spot. New numbers have come out about parks visitation from June this year. When compared to 2021, it’s a bit of a letdown, but given the issues – it’s no surprise.

Roads were washed out, parts of the park were shut off to visitors, and more precautions were taken since the flooding. Now, we know what impact it had on the number of visitors.

In a tweet, Yellowstone National Park shared their numbers. “The park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June 2022. This is a 43% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits), which was the most-visited June on record.”

Comparing these flood-damaged numbers to the record-breaking numbers of 2021 is a bit tough. However, it’s how the parks can compare their performances year on year. Still – it would have been hard to compete at all with those previous numbers when the park closed for over a week in June.

Year to Year Comparison

When you compare the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, the numbers are a little more honest. It takes into account the entire year, and while the closure was significant, you can find those lost numbers in those two weeks when the park was closed.

Comparing the years to year numbers for recreation visits through the month of June, the numbers are down 20% this year. 1,268,053 visitors have pulled through to the park in the first half of the year. Last year through June 2021, 1,587,998 visitors poured through the entrances of Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone National Park Shares Devastating Photos

The flooding was truly great. Seeing entire roads washed out and moved like they’re made of sand is something to behold. It makes you remember just how fragile our human structures and society really are. The floodwaters came fast and they came strong. Some parts of the park won’t be recovered for some time still.

The Yellowstone National Park crew got a video put together showing amazing footage and photos of the flood damage. While there were photos released early on, the two-minute feature shows all kinds of never-seen-before shots and angles. You should check it out if you haven’t already.

There was severe damage done to the park. Flood waters can be some of the most powerful forces of nature. In a place that celebrates every aspect of wildlife and what the Earth has to offer – that’s one thing they’d like to avoid. So, let’s hope to see Yellowstone recover and be better than ever. Since the pandemic started, folks have been getting out more to the parks, let’s keep that trend going.