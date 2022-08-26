Yellowstone National Park Tourist To Appear in Court for Walking on Thermals in Ridiculous Social Media Stunt

“The general public should never do this without permission!” the influencer initially commented on his Yellowstone National Park stunt. His words would imply that Matt Manzari, a Florida motivational speaker and social media influencer, is not part of “the general public.” And he would be wrong.

Mazari now faces federal charges after filming himself walking through Yellowstone’s geothermal features. Yes, really.

He is to appear in Yellowstone’s U.S. District Court via Zoom come Monday, August 29. Manzari citation is for his purposeful leaving of Yellowstone National Park’s designated boardwalk and proceeding to walk literally onto the ancient, scalding thermals near Old Faithful on July 1, 2022.

In light of his sentencing, Manzari tells Cowboy State Daily he was “trying to create a lighthearted video making fun of himself.” The Florida man was not injured during his stunt, but many have been in the past. Yellowstone officials have to deal with these injuries – and even deaths – in these dangerous areas every year. The national park carries hefty legal penalties for this behavior as a result, including jail time and large fines.

“I would suspect that they are going to try and send a message that if you are being irresponsible and risking your life, it’s going to be tough to come help you,” Rob Wallace, a former National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) overseer, told the trade. “There’s going to be a consequence, one way or the other.”

Wallace adds that these penalties can even be “enhanced” for people who break Yellowstone National Park laws simply to “boos their social media numbers.”

“It’s almost like sticking a finger in the eye of the Park Service and the regulations they’ve promulgated to keep us safe,” he offers. Ain’t that the truth.

Enter Matt Manzari

Manzari received intense backlash on social media after publishing his stunt. It came in droves, too, as he holds a significant following on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Yet when a follower pointed out in a comment just how illegal his actions are, Manzari quipped back:

“For sure the general public should never do this without permission!”

This attitude didn’t last. Manzari has since deleted the video, followed by a series of apologies. We’re assuming a lawyer advised him to change his tune.

“My statement is absolute remorse and apologies for everything,” Manzari told Cowboy State Daily. “Regardless of the backlash, like if I knew that it could be damaging to the ecosystem and if I knew it could be damaging to the park, I wouldn’t have done it. I was 100% not trying to be disrespectful.”

It’s a sad situation all around, as Manzari has done great work in the past speaking to burn victims (which he is himself).

“The point of the video was clearly to point out my scars and to clearly raise burn awareness, to clearly poke fun,” he continued for the trade. “It’s okay to have a sense of humor about yourself and it’s okay to be open about what you’re going through.”

Yellowstone National Park Isn’t Playing Around

While too many visitors get away with harassing wildlife or leaving designated walkways, that is beginning to change. As visitation increases, Yellowstone no longer messing around.

“People that willfully ignore walking on thermal features or getting too close to wildlife run the risk of facing prosecution, which is a real buzzkill for your vacation,” Wallace continues, adding that Manzari’s apologies aren’t likely to curb his penalties.

Instead, Wallace is hoping to see legal consequences “hammer the message home” on how dangerous these stunts are. And the more Yellowstone National Park prosecutes, the less often people will put their lives – and the lives of others – at risk.

Manzari’s video has since been deleted, but you can still watch it courtesy of Wyoming’s Cowboy State Daily.