Yellowstone National Park Visitation Numbers for September 2022 Released

On Monday (October 17th), Yellowstone National Park released its September 2022 statistics, which revealed that the park hosted 567,587 recreation visits during the month.

According to Yellowstone National Park, the amount is a 36% decrease from September 2021, which became the most-visited September on record with 882,078 recreational visits. It is also a 19% decrease from September 2019, which had 693,118.

Yellowstone National Park further reports that attendance has been low due to entrances being closed due to historic flooding on June 13th. On June 22nd, the East, South, and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2nd, entry restrictions on the East, South, and West entrances were removed. However, the North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remained closed to visitor vehicle traffic through September.

So far in 2022, Yellowstone National Park has notably hosted 3,014,569 recreation visits. This is down 32% from 2021 at the same time. In 2021, the total number of recreation visits was 4,472,687. Even in 2020 when the park was closed between March 24th and May 17th, there were 3,393,642 recreation visits. Full details about the statistics can be found here.

Yellowstone National Park Reopens Northeast Entrance Road Months After Devastating Flood

The latest stats from Yellowstone National Park comes just after the park announced the re-opening of the Northeast Corridor via the Northeast Entrance Road. The entrance was closed due to the devastating flood in June.

“We are very pleased to be restoring public access to the northeast corridor just four months after the June flood event,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent, Cam Sholly, explained. “I commend the collective efforts of the National Park Service, the Federal Highway Administration, and Oftedal Construction, Inc. to complete this monumental task in such a short amount of time.”

Visitors are once again able to access the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana. All flood-damage sections on the Northeast Entrance Road were paved by October 15th. There was an exception for the section of the road near the trailhead to Trout Lake. That section will be done by the end of October. Although repairs are still continuing, traffic is being permitted through the construction areas. However, there may be short delays due to one-way traffic sections.

Meanwhile, a short section of road in Lamar Canyon will remain a paved single lane through the winter season. This means a temporary stop light will be in place for traffic control and delays will be minimal. Although there will be no restrictions on the Northeast Entrance Road, the road will continue to be an active constructive zone. Drivers will need to use caution while on the road. They will need to watch for construction personnel through the next few months.