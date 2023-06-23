Yellowstone officials conclude bear harassment investigation

“The park takes all reports of animal harassment very seriously,” Yellowstone National Park officials update to Outsider via email.

Yellowstone’s 2023 busy season has been unprecedented as far as wildlife harassment. The park released a lengthy plea to the public asking for everyone to respect animals and regulations due to a cluster of high-profile incidents taking place in May alone.

Shortly after, a man was filmed chasing and shouting at black bears. The footage was sent to the popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page, where millions watched the stunts continue. In total, this man was filmed harassing bears three times.

As the Instagram account initially was told, then captioned, the bear incidents were believed to take place inside Yellowstone National Park. Outsider sent the footage to park officials in kind, and an investigation began. Around June 11, officials were working to prove these videos “actually took place in Yellowstone,” their statement updated.

Yellowstone National Park received reports of a video depicting a man caught on camera harassing bears. The park takes all reports of animal harassment very seriously. The investigation led by park law enforcement officers recently revealed that the incidents did not occur in Yellowstone, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, or in any other national park. We have no additional information to share.

As park law enforcement was able to prove these incidents did not take place in their jurisdiction, their investigation is effectively concluded. The park may, however, decide to aid any government body looking to prosecute elsewhere by providing what information they gathered.

Tourons of Yellowstone was also actively helping the park investigate. They provided an “Update” on their video of the man’s second incident earlier in June that read: “This could be in Canada or Washington State. I have not been able to verify where exactly it is yet.”

This story is developing.

Protect and respect wildlife, regardless of where they live

Regardless of the incidents’ location, this man’ actions not only put himself in danger, but other visitors and the wild bears themselves, too. Habituating wildlife to see human visitors as an active threat could either end in an attack or euthanizing of a bear over an injury, or worse, to a visitor.

Truly, black bears – and all wildlife – have a hard enough time surviving in the only wild spaces we’ve left them to begin with. It is up to each of us to help ease this burden, not add to it.

Black Bear and Cub, Roosevelt Lodge, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by: Ron Reznick/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

While in National Park Service (NPS) areas, federal law requires all visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer in Yellowstone).

As for potentially dangerous predators like black bears, grizzlies and wolves, the regulation is at least 100 yards (91 m). Disregarding NPS laws can result in jail time, park banning, fines, injury, and death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park offered in their extensive plea to the public last month.

So please, protect America’s first national park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge. This same pledge can help us protect all national parks, too, if we “act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”

And to the millions who visit our national parks every year as wonderful stewards, thank you.

