Yellowstone officials offer update on ‘major windstorm’ event

“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” offers Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly.

In the early evening of Monday, July 3, a major windstorm and rain event impacted the southern portion of Yellowstone National Park, primarily in the Lake Village area, park officials note in their media release to Outsider.

Thankfully, no fatalities or severe injuries have been reported. There has been no substantial disruption to visitor services, either. This was made possible by Yellowstone’s tireless crews and employees working in tandem with local officials.

“The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately,” Superintendent Sholly lauds.

Yellowstone also offers new photos and details on how the storm impacted the Lake Village area, alongside ongoing cleanup efforts:

Yellowstone National Park severe storm Lake Hotel damage. (Photo courtesy of Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, NPS, YELL)

Monday, July 3

During the storm, several hundred trees would fall throughout the area including around the Lake Hotel, Lake Lodge, Lake Medical Clinic, Lake General Store, Lake employee housing areas and Bridge Bay Campground and marina.

Multiple buildings and vehicles hit by trees, including a building that is adjacent to the Lake Hotel. This building and three cabins were evacuated and remain closed for cleanup and repairs.

The hotel and clinic lost commercial power for approximately 24 hours.

Crews cleared trees from roads, campgrounds and critical infrastructure.

Tuesday, July 4

Crews continued to clear trees from roads, campgrounds and critical infrastructure.

Crews also spent the day doing damage assessments and cleaning up the area.

Power was restored to the area in the evening.

Wednesday, July 5

Bridge Bay Campground and marina remains without power.

Crews will continue cleanup efforts today and for the next week.

Yellowstone National Park severe storm Lake Hotel damage. (Photo courtesy of Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, NPS, YELL)

Currently, there are no temporary closures in the Lake area. Visitors should always check locally for closures and warnings ahead of visiting, however.

Severe storms are not uncommon in Yellowstone National Park

The most infamous Yellowstone storm of our time struck a little over one year ago. Now known as the Yellowstone Flood Event of 2022, unprecedented rainfall coupled with seasonal snow melt to devastating effect.

“One year ago today, our team faced one of the most significant challenges in Yellowstone’s history,” park officials began in their one-year memorial message on June 13, 2023.

“After receiving a combined 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt in 24 hours, flooding destroyed park roads, wastewater infrastructure, backcountry trails and bridges, power systems, and employee housing,” they continue.

“Nine days after a complete evacuation, we reopened three of five entrances and all entrances in only four months.” And it was truly remarkable as it sounds. But this only scratches the surface.

For more on the flood event, see our National Parks Journal: Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly Goes In-Depth on Park’s Historic Flooding next.