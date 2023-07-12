Yellowstone photos show tourists standing on Green Dragon Spring

“At least their children were smart enough to stay on the paths,” says Mike Specht, the Yellowstone National Park (YELL) visitor who witnessed the incident.

Specht and others looked on as two adults walked across the fragile crust surrounding Green Dragon Spring. This boiling hot spring is protected, like all hydrothermal features in the national park, and stepping off paths and onto them is a federal crime.

Yet that’s exactly what happened as Specht’s photos show. Shared with popular Instagram page Tourons of Instagram, one man is seen shirtless as he “basks” atop Green Dragon:

Similar incidents continue to plague America’s first national park in 2023. While visiting with her husband from Australia in early June, Belle Jaeschke watched as several people walked off Yellowstone’s designated boardwalks and onto one of the park’s many fumaroles. This is not only illegal and against park regulations, but incredibly dangerous.

Indeed, more people have been injured or killed by Yellowstone’s water features than anything else. And every time a person leaves designated boardwalks, they are committing said federal crime that damages a protected ecosystem. Moreover, park officials must then put their own lives at risk during dangerous search and rescue missions if something were to happen.

In another recent incident, a Yellowstone tourist placed her hand and foot into the water of Silex Spring, also a scalding hydrothermal feature, as onlookers gasped.

IN DEPTH: Yellowstone National Park’s Green Dragon Spring

“Except on warm summer afternoons, steam frequently fills the cavern of this intriguing hot spring. Visitors must wait patiently for a glimpse of the sulfur-lined cave and boiling green water,” Yellowstone National Park cites of the hydrothermal feature.

As for the area these two visitors are standing on, it is one of five types of hydrothermal features readily visible in Yellowstone National Park, the hot spring:

Hot springs: Pools of hydrothermally heated water. Geysers: Hot springs with constrictions in their plumbing, which causes them to periodically erupt to release the pressure that builds up. Mudpots: Hot springs that are acidic enough to dissolve the surrounding rock, and typically also lack water in their systems. Travertine terraces: Hot springs rise up through limestone. They dissolve calcium carbonate, and deposit the calcite that makes the travertine terraces. Fumaroles: These hot features, also known as steam vents, lack water in their system, and instead constantly release hot steam.

As Yellowstone notes of their hydrothermal features:

Hydrothermal water can severely burn you

Never run, push, or shove

Supervise children at all times

Do not scratch hydrothermal mats

Stay on boardwalks and designated trails

You are responsible for your safety

