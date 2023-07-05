Yellowstone Rangers ward tourists from approaching black bear in disappointing footage

Disrespecting park rangers is not the way to go. Sadly, that’s exactly what’s on display in the latest footage from Yellowstone National Park (YELL).

“You’re already too close!” one Yellowstone Ranger tells tourists as a roadside crowd approaches a wandering black bear.

“Come on, we’ve got to go! Keeps you safe and keeps the bears safe,” the ranger adds. She offers this tidbit of education as calmly as she can. But most don’t move. Instead, they meander with frowns as if they’ve been told to leave a theme park – instead of being asked to stop breaking a federal law in a national park.

Meanwhile, the lone black bear is grazing on grass just yards away as one woman stands in defiance with her cellphone unwavering. A Yellowstone Ranger is then forced to step in front of her and ask her to leave. It is, in one word, disappointing to watch:

“Yellowstone National Park isn’t Disney Land. Everything here is beautiful but has the potential of serious harm or death,” says Next Trekking Adventure, the “full time travelers” responsible for the footage.

“This bear was 35 yards off the road! Don’t get out of your car. It’s a wild animal and can go from grazing to attack in a moment,” they continue.

Of one tourist group partaking, NTA recalls”Dude had his kids out of the car 35 yards from a big black bear and accused the rangers of taking the fun out of it.”

But as they add, “Yellowstone is not a zoo! Animals can be unpredictable. Be smart be safe and give the animals their space. Stay in your car when they are close to the road.”

Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Regulations are Federal Law

These are all great tips. But they’re also ways to avoid breaking federal law in a national park. This is a daily, minute-to-minute struggle in Yellowstone, and rangers simply cannot keep up with the volume of incidents or prosecute the sheer amount of visitors breaking these laws.

Near-identical wildlife incidents are now filmed in Yellowstone on a daily basis. Still, it is up to us to be stewards of our wild places and the wildlife that live there. And remember, it is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal.

In all national parks, a distance of 100 yards or more must be kept from bears and all predators at all times. To view wildlife safely (for us and for them), please follow the tips below.

Tips for proper wildlife viewing

Never pursue a bear to take its picture. Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife.

Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Stay in your car! You’ll get the same (legal) view from the safety of your vehicle.

Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife.

Remember: All of Yellowstone is bear habitat , even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas).

, even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas). Keep all food, garbage, and other scented items stored in bear-proof containers when not in use.

If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.

Follow the best practices for hiking in bear country: be alert, make noise, hike in groups, do not run.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you see someone hurt by a bear, witness aggressive bear behavior, or see a bear obtain or try to obtain human food or garbage, call 911 immediately or notify any park ranger.

To learn more about the park’s bears and where to see them (while following park regulations), see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown.

Or, for more on wildlife and relevant safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown.