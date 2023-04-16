Yellowstone Says ‘Carry Bear Spray in All Areas of the Park’ Because Grizzly Bears

“Do I need to carry bear spray even if I don’t plan to hike in Yellowstone’s backcountry?” the park asks. “Short answer: Yes!”

Have you ever wanted to know what it feels like to get mauled by a bear? Of course you haven’t! Which is why Yellowstone National Park (YELL) and your friendly neighborhood naturalists (hello!) work tirelessly to share bear knowledge.

As spring rolls in, bears return to the landscape at large. Yellowstone happens to be one of the few places we can still see grizzly and black bears co-existing, too. And although “tourons” (see: uneducated tourists) view these magnificent, enormous predators like the costumed greeters of Disneyland, they are, in fact, wild animals.

In kind, it is up to each of us to “Know before you go” to any national park and come in prepared. In an ecosystem like Yellowstone, this means a preparedness to realistically deal with bear encounters of all kinds.

“Wildlife, including bears, roam where they please. This means bears could venture through a parking lot, boardwalk, road, or trail, so it’s best to be prepared no matter where you are in the park,” the park adds on their Instagram over the weekend.

In short: if you’re heading to the national park this busy season (which also happens to overlap with bear season), be sure to carry bear spray.

This begs a crucial question, however. “How do I get bear spray?”

How To Get Bear Spray for Yellowstone National Park

We’re all in luck, because bear spray is sold at Yellowstone gift shops, outdoor stores, service stations, and bookstores inside the park, as well as in local communities (like Montana’s northern gateway town, Gardiner).

If you choose to buy your own elsewhere, always select an EPA-approved product that is specifically designed to stop bears. “Personal defense, jogger defense, law enforcement or military defense sprays may not contain the correct ingredients, or have the proper delivery system, to stop a charging bear,” the park warns.

As Yellowstone bear biologists will tell you, bear spray is proven to be highly successful at stopping bear aggression. And the next step for visitors is knowing how to use bear spray. If you’re ready to do so, Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther will walk you through the steps to deploy it below:

“Bear spray is proven to be highly successful at stopping aggressive behavior in bears. Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther walks through the steps to deploy bear spray.” Yellowstone National Park

Tips for Traveling During Bear Season

Bears can be active any time of year – so preparation is paramount at all times. But in the cold winters of Yellowstone’s Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, you’re most likely to encounter them during spring, summer, and fall. Here are a few tips straight from the park so you can “Know before you go”:

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings

Hike in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and boardwalks, and make noise

Carry bear spray in a readily accessible location (not stored in your backpack), and make sure you know how to use it!

Maintain a distance of at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk

Use binoculars, a telescope, or a telephoto lens to get a closer look

Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately!

