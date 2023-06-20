Yellowstone tourist puts hand, foot into scalding hydrothermal feature in alarming footage

In the video, which just hit hours ago, a Yellowstone National Park tourist places her hand and foot into the water of a scalding hydrothermal feature as onlookers gasp.

Filmed by Gary Mackenzie Tuesday, alarming footage shows two visitors approaching Silex Spring. The hydrothermal feature sits in a natural indentation off Yellowstone’s Fountain Paint Pot Trail, where a boardwalk allows for safe viewing.

“I would have called these people in but couldn’t find a ranger or service,” Mackenzie notes the instance. As he and others watched, a young woman lowers herself to the steep edge of the spring, holding her hand over it. Eventually, the man with her holds her hand as she lowers herself to place both a hand and bare foot into the boiling water.

“I’d presume it’s his daughter, Mackenzie adds. “I told him that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t get off the board walk. His response was ‘whatever man’… So I hit record.”

The result is as hard to watch as it sounds. As Yellowstone National Park notes, “Silex Spring has an average temperate of 174.7°F (79.3°C), an average pH of 8.4, and an average conductivity of 2000 uS/cm.”

Over 70,000 people have watched the video after Tourons of Yellowstone shared it Tuesday. And the public is baffled.

Silex Spring last erupted in 2006 and could do so again at any moment. As the park notes of their hydrothermal features:

Hydrothermal water can severely burn you

Never run, push, or shove

Supervise children at all times

Do not scratch hydrothermal mats

Stay on boardwalks and designated trails

You are responsible for your safety

‘Think safety, act safely. Yellowstone is a dangerous place.‘

Visitors are injured in the park every single year, and Yellowstone’s scalding hydrothermal features have caused more injuries and deaths in the park than anything else.

One slip, and this women would’ve been immediately burned either severely or to death.

Walking on these protected ecosystems is also a federal crime, and can result in steep fines, jail time, and banning from the park. This year, at least one person would receive jail time after walking on a hydrothermal feature.

The area surrounding these pools is also a thin, crumbly crust that can give way at any moment to the boiling water below.

Areas like Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geothermal area in Yellowstone, feature boiling water in nearly every single pool/feature. Not all geothermal areas in the park are boiling, but each contains water hot enough to literally begin cooking flesh instantly.

For this very reason, “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” Yellowstone cites. “Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

‘More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs’

Four types of hydrothermal features populate Yellowstone: hot springs, mudpots, steam vents and geysers. Each are incredibly dangerous to approach.

Swimming or soaking in hot springs is prohibited: More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone's hot springs. Do not touch any thermal features or runoff.

Toxic gases also accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas: If you begin to feel sick while exploring one of our geyser basins, leave the area immediately.

Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails: Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.

Pets are also prohibited in thermal areas. Many have died within.

Do not throw objects into hot springs or other hydrothermal features.

