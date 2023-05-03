Yellowstone tourists climb over barrier & onto Upper Falls cliffside, authorities alerted

If you’re afraid of heights (or drowning), this may be a tough watch. Yellowstone National Park visitor Lydia Toelle filmed three individuals bypassing the park’s lookout before alerting authorities.

The park has yet to comment on the trespassers, but the footage remains. As Toelle describes it: “I was at the Upper Falls Middle Brink and three people decided to climb over the stone wall and onto the side of the mountain for better pictures.”

The easiest access to this area is Yellowstone’s North Rim Drive, which begins just south of Canyon Junction. It’s a one-way road that takes you to four accessible views of the canyon. The Brink outlook Toelle mentions gives a spectacular view of both Lower Falls and Upper Falls from paved accessible trails. Outlooks have barriers and are marked with signs that forbid climbing out onto the cliffside, as it is an immense, steep drop down into the thundering water of the falls:

“This video was sent to the authorities,” Tourons of Yellowstone confirms of the incident. And as they also cite, “Please do not climb over the railings! This is so dangerous! And if you slip and fall and die then someone has to risk their life to go retrieve your body! Please follow the rules and be safe! You don’t want to end up in the new edition of ‘Death in Yellowstone’!”

Yellowstone National Park asks visitors to use extreme caution around all bodies of water

More than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers. Cold water makes hypothermia a year-round risk, and spring snow melt makes rivers dangerous to cross. Read more hypothermia and stream crossings on the park’s backcountry safety page.

Despite ample signs in multiple languages, America’s first national park continues to struggle with what popular culture has coined tourons. Now that the busy season is in full swing, thousands of visitors enter the park each day. Unfortunately, the odds of 4 million people per year reading park rules, regulations, and signs are very slim.

Another recent incident in the park saw multiple Yellowstone visitors walk out onto geothermal features. When someone does so, they aren’t walking on solid ground. Areas surrounding these pools are made of thin, crumbly crust that can give way at any moment to more boiling water below.

Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geothermal area in Yellowstone, features boiling water in nearly every single pool/feature. Whether a feature is at the boiling point or not elsewhere in the park, each contains water hot enough to begin cooking flesh instantly.

For this reason, “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations,” the park cites. “Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

The park is also ramping up their identification and prosecuting of visitors breaking these rules, too. One of the trespassers onto the geothermal area was hit with a $5,000 fine and jail time.

