Yellowstone tourists filmed illegally crossing Grand Prismatic Spring

Throughout Yellowstone’s recorded history, over 20 people have died within the national park’s hydrothermal features.

Many have fallen into the acidic, boiling waters below while doing exactly what this visitor is filmed doing: walking across a landscape that is clearly marked by warning and do not enter signs.

The incident, a federal crime, was captured by Gary Mackenzie earlier this week. It was the second baffling encounter of his day after watching two Yellowstone visitors approach Silex Spring before one put her hand and foot into the feature’s scalding water.

“I would have called these people in but couldn’t find a ranger or service,” Mackenzie noted of his first video.

“Then, half hour later, we were in Grand Prismatic and we see two dudes walk across the spring area,” he adds of the second incident (below).

“One guy turns around and headed back to over look trail, while second guy continued to the board walk and walked directly into the crowd of shocked onlookers.”

“I tried to take a picture of his face but messed up. My wife got this video,” Mackenzie tells Tourons of Yellowstone for their feature.

Not only are these men’s actions exceptionally dangerous, they’re also punishable by jail time, hefty fines, probation, and banning from Yellowstone and other National Park Service (NPS) sites.

But above all, it’s damaging to a delicate, unique ecosystem the park exists to protect.

Yellowstone National Park protects everything in its borders

Grand Prismatic Spring is a hot spring; Yellowstone’s largest and one of the most impressive on our planet. A teeming ecosystem, it is constantly in flux and can range from 200 to 330 feet in diameter. It’s also been recorded at a depth of 121 feet at times.

Here, untold millions of microscopic organisms called thermophiles (“thermo” means heat, “phile” means lover) thrive. They’re far too tiny for our eyes to spot individually, but we all know and love them through the colors they create in Grand Prismatic Spring:

The Grand Prismatic Spring and Excelsior Geyser in the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Their home is surrounded by mineral-rich, delicate and crumbly crust that forms amazing patterns. To walk across it destroys all of the above.

It also puts a person at risk of breaking the thin ground beneath their feet. This could drop someone into acidic water that can reach temperatures of 189° or more. There is no surviving a full plunge into the hot spring’s waters. Those that drop a leg or limb through will lose it within minutes.

In Yellowstone National Park’s recorded history, 22 individuals have died in park hydrothermal features. And those that injure themselves within then put Search & Rescue workers at risk when they must be saved.

