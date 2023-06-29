Yellowstone tourists force bear into traffic, break national park laws

Recent footage from Yellowstone National Park shows multiple individuals crowing a young bear into traffic while attempting photos.

Most of us know – especially Outsiders – that it is illegal to approach wildlife while visiting Yellowstone or any national park. Many also enter these wide open spaces without this knowledge, or the will to proceed anyway.

Whatever the case in this latest instance, a group of tourists have been filmed forcing a yearling bear out into traffic while approaching for photos. One man is seen standing mere inches from the bruin before she/he must cross the road. Another visitor crosses the road with the bear, while a third can be seen running from the wild animal.

Most cars are parked in the encounter, but oncoming traffic can be seen moving through at the end of the video. In short, this incident could’ve ended very differently:

Filmed by James Dean (no, not that James Dean) and sent over to Tourons of Yellowstone, the footage shows a yearling black bear with a cinnamon coat. This beautiful coat color is common out west, but extremely rare in the eastern U.S. Yellowstone visitors often mistake these black bears for grizzlies in kind.

But as Mr. Dean captions his video, this is an “Adolescent black bear” that “crossed the river towards a crowd of tourons who were crowding the shore for photos.”

As he also cites, the young bear was simply living its life by the river before being forced into traffic by park visitors.

Violating Yellowstone National Park Laws & Regulations

Approaching any wildlife is a direct violation of Yellowstone National Park laws and regulations. These rules are in place to keep both wild animals and visitors safe.

Where bears are concerned, visitors are required to keep a minimum of 100 yards at all times. The same goes for other predators like wolves and coyotes.

“Visitors should be aware that all bears are potentially dangerous. Park regulations require that people stay at least 100 yards (91 m) from bears (unless safely in your car as a bear moves by),” Yellowstone states of their iconic wildlife.

Other animals that can be potentially dangerous, like bison, elk, and moose, require a minimum distance of 25 yards. “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from bison,” the park cites.

If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911. The alternative is much worse for both us and wildlife, I promise.

