Yellowstone ‘touron’ harasses, runs toward black bear in shameful stunt

Aside from being a federal crime, this shirtless tourists’ harassing of a black bear in Yellowstone National Park is simply embarrassing.

Yellowstone’s 2023 busy season has been an unprecedented one for “tourons” so far. So much so that the park released a lengthy plea to the public asking for everyone to respect wildlife and regulations – all due to incidents piling up throughout the month of May alone.

Sadly, June hasn’t been any different so far. In another round of disappointing footage out of America’s first national park, yet another “touron” (see: tourist + moron) willingly harasses wildlife for the sake of harassing wildlife.

Many of these instances from last month were for the sake of photos or out of ignorance of what wildlife – like Yellowstone bison – are capable of. But this stunt, which happened over the weekend, is of a young man going out of his way to charge and scream at a Yellowstone black bear.

After shouting at the wild animal, he then turns to whoever is filming to gloat. It’s as embarrassing to watch as it sounds:

“Touron harassing a black bear in Yellowstone. Can you imagine if he would have done this to a Griz or a Moose?!” Tourons of Yellowstone writes about the embarrassing stunt.

Indeed, charging a grizzly bear or a moose is likely to result in a direct and deadly response. Black bears tend to be more cautious and will often retreat, as seen in this clip. Regardless of wildlife behavior, however, harassing wildlife is a federal crime – and a wildly unnecessary act.

Black bears don’t have it easy in Yellowstone National Park. Why make it harder?

Wildlife, particularly black bears, have it hard enough in our national parks already. From years of habituation to frequent traffic accidents, there’s enough pressure put onto the species by civilization that this sort of stunt simply rings malicious. Why visit a national park if this is your attitude towards what the park protects?

This is the type of behavior that the park is trying to prevent. That new plea and report from Yellowstone officials also details how two black bears were hit by vehicles in one day a week ago.

“On May 28 at about 5 p.m., an adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle near milepost 14 on U.S. Highway 191 in the northwestern section of the park,” officials revealed.

“Later that same evening, a second adult male black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle at milepost 29 on U.S. Highway 191. Both bears were dark chocolate brown in color.”

Vehicle collisions are the #1 unnatural cause of death for wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. They are also the #1 cause of death for visitors in all national parks. No visitor fatalities have been reported in this recent string of animal deaths.

Take the Yellowstone Pledge. Protect park wildlife.

It is imperative to remember that Yellowstone regulations require all visitors stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer).

When it comes to predators like bears and wolves, the regulation is at least 100 yards (91 m). Disregarding these regulations, which are federal laws, can result in jail time, park banning, fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park offers. So please, protect America’s first national park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, “act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”

And to those who abide by federal laws and park regulations, thank you.

To learn more about the park’s bears, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown. Or, for more on wildlife and relevant safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown.