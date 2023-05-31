Yellowstone ‘touron’ places his child in front of bison bull for photo in alarming footage

The latest footage out of Yellowstone National Park continues a week-long streak of visitors illegally approaching and taunting bison. And this time, a man places his child directly in front of an enormous bull for a photo.

On May 21, we heard the screams of a woman who attempted to pet a wild bison bull in the park, only for her hand to be gored. Then, tragically, Yellowstone had to put down a newborn bison calf after a park visitor handled the little one.

And there was more to come. Further footage showed a man receiving multiple warnings from a young bison only to ignore them for a photo op. And yesterday, it was this unbelievable footage of an “influencer” posing relentlessly as she stood directly in front of a bull’s massive head.

Now, an adult Yellowstone visitor has been filmed placing his young boy in front of a full-grown bull.

“Tourons are tourist morons who invade Yellowstone Park every year,” David Spady offers of the footage he filmed this week. “They think Yellowstone Park is a wildlife petting zoo. Some find out the hard way that wild animals are wild and unpredictable.”

That they do. Last year, three severe Yellowstone bison gorings happened within a month of each other. All visitors were lucky to live, with some requiring life-altering surgery.

So, as Spady says, “Don’t sit your kid next to a wild 2,000 pound bison with sharp horns for a photo.”

“This is the FIFTH bison post in a row!” popular Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone cites as they share Spady’s video. “It’s only a matter of time before a human goes flying!”

Indeed, the “tourons” are out in full force as Yellowstone’s busy season begins. Each year, around 4 million people visit America’s first national park, with the majority coming in May through September. And as these millions pass through, it is impossible for park rangers to keep an eye on every single person.

But they shouldn’t have to. Yellowstone National Park requires by law that visitors keep a minimum distance of 25 yards between themselves and wildlife at all times. This includes bison and elk. Predators like bears and wolves require a far greater 100 yards.

Approaching wildlife for any reason is illegal. This protects both visitors (like this child, who could’ve been killed in an instant) and the wildlife themselves.

Failure to follow the law in Yellowstone can result in steep fines (up to $5,000) and jail time ranging from months to a year. Park officials also ban individuals who break park regulations, typically for a year.

But genuinely, the risk of death to both the visitor and the animal should be enough. To learn more, see Outsider’s extensive guide to Yellowstone wildlife next.