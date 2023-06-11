Yellowstone ‘touron’s third video harassing bears surfaces, park actively investigating

The black bear can be seen charging back at the Yellowstone visitor after he runs toward it making a barking sound.

“Eventually he’s going to pick the wrong bear” has been a common comment online since this Yellowstone visitor’s antics hit social media. Black bears can be solitary and cautious, and typically are. But like us humans, their personalities and tendencies vary widely. Where one black bear may flee from a human into the woods, another may immediately respond to a challenge and attack.

As the third video of this unidentified man harassing black bears in Yellowstone National Park surfaces, it is of the latter. In the first two incidents, which park law enforcement are actively investigating, the bears flee into the woods. In this third incident, however, the bear stands their ground, then charges back in a response bluff.

If this bear had been intent on mauling this man, he would not have been able to run away. Lean black bears can run 30 miles per hour.

Regardless of wildlife’s response, officials are currently working to prove these videos “actually took place in Yellowstone,” officials confirm to Outsider. If so, then prosecution for a repeated federal crime will follow.

“This is now the THIRD video from the same touron who has been going around harassing black bears. Is this Yellowstone? Does anyone recognize this spot? It does look like Yellowstone.

This behavior is unacceptable. We all know that. Even this touron knows that. Please do not harass the wild animals in or outside of the park. I don’t even understand wanting to harass these animals.

Why?

Be bear aware, always be aware of your surroundings, carry bear spray, watch for signs warning of bears in the area, keep 100 yards from bears, and just use that little noggin of yours.

As you can see this particular bear was not having it and was not scared and even attempted to go after him. None of the bears are the same and you never know what their behavior is going to be.

Anyone want to add anything else?

Btw- this guy is being looked into. I’m not sure if all 3 videos were taken in the same area or all different places.

I will update when I find out more for those interested. Tourons of Yellowstone

Repeat Yellowstone wildlife harassment: Why this matters

Bears and humans have been interacting for millennia. This is a fact of nature, and one that will never change so long as our two species exist. But the world has changed drastically, and refuges like Yellowstone National Park are some of the only areas humans now “allow” bears to roam.

At the same time, thousands to millions of people visit our national parks every year. And when wild predators like bears are conditioned to expect aggression from people, they will retaliate.

This man’s actions put not only himself at risk, but others. All it will take is one of these bears sensing something slightly off and they could retaliate on another individual and injure or kill them.

Ultimately, it is the bears that pay the price for this, too. Any bear deemed a “nuisance” or “dangerous” in Yellowstone and other national parks could end up euthanized.

The difference between park officials and public hazing

Park officials responding to “nuisance wildlife” is a response to the wildlife’s previous behavior. Hazing wild animals is a first attempt at deterring repeat behavior by professionals – and will always be a preference to relocation or euthanizing (if possible).

Just like with any other situation, the above would also be a law enforcement officer handling a situation that they have been trained and hired to handle.

Public interference is a crime and can result in creating the sort of behavior that then requires park officials to respond to.

