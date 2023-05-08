Yellowstone ‘tourons’ try to touch bison as ER nurse warns them

“Are they serious? Oh my God, I’m going to be a first responder,” ER nurse Heidi Irby laments as she films the “tourons” in Yellowstone National Park.

As Irby began filming, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. “I’m recording this,” she says as the two adult men, fully aware of their own bodies, approach wild bison in what looks to be Yellowstone’s Mammoth Hot Springs area.

The longer she watches, the worse it gets. The “touron” sporting a navy shirt proceeds to reach out to pet the bison, and a few expletives fly from Irby’s disbelief. “Dude that thing will kill you!” she shouts.

The man then pulls his hands away before turning his back to the enormous bull bison so his friend can snap a photo. Clearly, these two need to be shown previous footage of bison warding off precarious tourists in the park:

Several news outlets, including NBC Montana, have shared the footage with a solid reminder that “Yellowstone National Park requires [visitors] to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and elk, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves.”

No matter the animal, nor how “calm” they appear, the wildlife of Yellowstone National Park is wild, period. Like us humans, each has its own unique disposition. It is impossible to predict what a wild animal will do in any given situation. Caution is always king as a result.

What happens when Yellowstone’s bison don’t want ‘tourons’ around

These two got lucky. Many in the past have not, as Yellowstone deals with bison gorings on a yearly basis.

Last year, three bison incidents took place within a month’s time. In June, an elderly woman was gored near Storm Point. The 71-year-old from West Chester, Pennsylvania, “inadvertently approached” the bull near Yellowstone Lake’s Storm Point, Yellowstone told Outsider at the time.

The first reported incident of 2022 occurred on May 30 when a woman approached a bison near a Black Sand Basin boardwalk. Then, on June 28, a man and his family approached a bison near a Giant Geyser boardwalk.

All events would require transportation to local hospitals. And each began with the tourist approaching wild bison.

When visiting America’s first national park, visitors are to stay on designated boardwalks in areas like Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and beyond. If you are in an area without boardwalks, or wildlife approaches you, follow Yellowstone’s guidelines:

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous

Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity

Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent

Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans



For more on Yellowstone park wildlife and safety, see Outsider’s extensive guide to Yellowstone wildlife next.