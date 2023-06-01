Yellowstone ‘tourons’ walk directly onto geothermal feature, pose for photos

The couple stands within feet of the Yellowstone feature‘s center on thin, breakable crust as boiling steam rises from beneath their feet.

While visiting with her husband from Australia, Belle Jaeschke watched as several people walked off Yellowstone National Park’s designated boardwalks and onto the hydrothermal feature, which appears to be one of the park’s many fumaroles. This is not only illegal, but incredibly dangerous. More people have been injured or killed by Yellowstone’s water features than anything else.

‘At one point the guys were pretending to warm their hands with the steam’

“Today was the first time in Yellowstone for my husband and I… I couldn’t believe it, but yes, I saw tourons with my own eyes,” Belle begins of the incident she filmed.

As she describes it, multiple individuals “were taking photos off the boardwalk and next to the hot spring… At one point the guys were pretending to warm their hands with the steam!” she adds in disbelief. “Unfortunately I was not quick enough or close enough to capture.”

What Belle did manage to capture, however, is two people who are blissfully ignorant of how close to an excruciating death they were. It sounds dramatic, but is true. The crust they’re standing on can be think in spots and crumble easily. Below lies entire thermal systems of boiling water and mud. All of it is hot enough to instantly begin cooking human flesh.

Jaeschke’s footage was shared with the popular Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page earlier this hour. The incident is so recent that there’s no further information available at this time. Footage this clear can be turned over to Yellowstone officials for prosecution, however.

Doing so would create consequences for reckless behavior. Every time a person leaves designated boardwalks, they are committing a federal crime that damages a protected ecosystem. Moreover, park officials must then put their own lives at risk during dangerous search and rescue missions if something were to happen.

What is a fumarole?

As for the steam vent this couple stands on, it is one of five types of hydrothermal features readily visible in Yellowstone National Park:

Hot springs: Pools of hydrothermally heated water. Geysers: Hot springs with constrictions in their plumbing, which causes them to periodically erupt to release the pressure that builds up. Mudpots: Hot springs that are acidic enough to dissolve the surrounding rock, and typically also lack water in their systems. Travertine terraces: Hot springs that rise up through limestone, dissolve the calcium carbonate, and deposit the calcite that makes the travertine terraces. Fumaroles: These hot features, also known as steam vents, lack water in their system, and instead constantly release hot steam.

Fumaroles exist “when a hydrothermal feature has so little water in its system that the water boils away before reaching the surface,” Yellowstone explains on their NPS website. “Steam and other gases emerge from the feature’s vent, sometimes hissing or whistling.”

The steam from these vents is often superheated, with temperatures as high as 280°F (138°C).

Black Growler, one of Yellowstone’s most famous steam vents, is located in Norris Geyser Basin. Roaring Mountain also hosts an entire mountainside of fumaroles.

For more on the park’s features and relevant safety, see: