Yellowstone visitor stands inches from black bear, cubs as they attempt to cross the road

“The ranger said if that had been a grizzly it would have been a fatality,” says Tony Jackson of his footage filmed in Yellowstone National Park.

Brown bears (which include grizzlies) and black bears do exhibit wildly different behaviors, it’s true. But the individual behavior of each bear within a species is far more varied. Wildlife is wild, and bears are intelligent mammals. So just like us, it is impossible to predict what any single bear will do, or how they will react to human presence.

Caution is always king as a result, which is why it’s alarming to see footage like this coming out of Yellowstone National Park on a daily basis.

Visitor Tony Jackson saw “a momma bear and two cubs” attempting to cross one of the park’s many busy highways. But as is often the case, a “bear jam” formed around her and her offspring, making their crossing incredibly difficult – and dangerous.

As the mother bear (sow) crosses through vehicles, she comes face-to-face with a park visitor who has his phone in his face. Instead of getting back into his vehicle or giving the wild animal space, the visitor chooses to stand his ground and continue filming – even as the bear approaches.

This is, essentially, a masterclass in what not to do in Yellowstone National Park, which is why Jackson sent his footage to Tourons of Yellowstone this past weekend.

Yes, black bear mothers may maul you to protect their cubs

As the ranger who spoke to Mr. Jackson said, grizzly bear mothers are far less likely to tolerate the presence of people around their offspring. Ask anyone who’s been in the presence of Grizzly 399 and her many cubs over the years, however, and you’ll find there are always exceptions to any “rule.”

Again, it is impossible to predict the behavior of a bear based on their species. 399 is a powerful example of this, as is the black bear sow whom I watched charged visitors in the Great Smoky Mountains this past April. She was protecting her cubs, and if these visitors had not fled to their vehicles, she may have chosen to forcefully remove them from her territory.

It is also important to remember that black bear attacks are rare to begin with. Most bruins simply want to be left in peace. But the more we play with fire, the more likely we are to get burned.

Black bears are large, strong predators who view all humans as prey animals. Boars (males) will attack and consume people, and sows will lash out to protect their offspring. So no matter how rare each instance is, it is up to us to respect every bear and what they are capable of.

Yellowstone National Park regulations also prohibit being close to any wildlife

And this is to say nothing of the man’s actions in this footage being illegal. In Yellowstone and all national parks, a distance of 100 yards or more must be kept from bears and all predators at all times. This is not a tip, either. It is federal law and park regulation. Jail time, fines, and banning from parks are all consequences of breaking said laws and regulations.

The following advice can help all visitors view wildlife safely (for us and for them):

Never pursue a bear to take its picture. Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife.

Use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Stay in your car! You’ll get the same (legal) view from the safety of your vehicle.

Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife.

Remember: All of Yellowstone is bear habitat , even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas).

, even the boardwalks around Old Faithful (and other thermal areas). Keep all food, garbage, and other scented items stored in bear-proof containers when not in use.

If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.

Follow the best practices for hiking in bear country: be alert, make noise, hike in groups, do not run.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you see someone hurt by a bear, witness aggressive bear behavior, or see a bear obtain or try to obtain human food or garbage, call 911 immediately or notify any park ranger.

To learn more about the park’s bears and where to see them (while following park regulations), see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown.

Or, for more on wildlife and relevant safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown.