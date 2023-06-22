Yellowstone visitor walks child to edge of 300 ft. Lower Falls, sparks outrage

The child is seen resisting before the woman continues to lead them to the top edge of Lower Falls, the tallest and most powerful waterfall in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone regulations require all visitors to “Stay behind fencing, guard rails, and ledges at all times” for a reason. More people have died in the park’s many water features than by any other natural source.

Yet with millions visiting America’s first national park each year, many come into Yellowstone either ignorant of these regulations or willing to disregard them entirely.

One woman was captured doing exactly this earlier this week as she leads a small child past the guard rail of the top overlook of Lower Falls. The most famous waterfall in Yellowstone, Lower Falls is revered for its size – it’s 308-feet-tall – and sheer power. One slip, and these two face certain death.

The child, who looks to be no more than four or five-years-old, hesitates and pulls back from the adult. But she takes hold of an arm and leads them closer to the churning water, an act that has sparked clear outrage from Yellowstone visitors and social media users:

Ryan Vaugn captured the act with his phone, then sent it to the popular Tourons of Yellowstone page. The account then posted multiple stories on “how dangerous the falls are,” which has been proven, historically, time and again.

‘More than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers’

Many onlookers are shocked, and some have personal testimonies on the danger of underestimating Lower Falls and its surrounding Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

“My community lost a very dear person due to a fall in the Yellowstone Grand Canyon. NEVER crawl over a barricade for a photo opportunity,” offers Wendy Ross in response to the act caught on film.

“Park rangers should fine and arrest the woman for child abuse and neglect,” adds Egídio Leitão, a sentiment repeated dozens of times over in the video’s comments.

These concerns are also backed up by park regulations, which are federal law.

“More than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers,” the park cites online. In addition, “Cold water makes hypothermia a year-round risk, and spring snow melt makes rivers dangerous to cross.”

In kind, “Yellowstone offers very limited opportunities to swim or soak. High-elevation lakes and rivers swollen with snowmelt also make for cold water where hypothermia always presents a risk.”

This regards the cold waters of the park. But Yellowstone is also famous for its boiling hydrothermal features. Sadly, visitors leave boardwalks and cross barriers to touch these features every single year, too. Many people and pets have been lost to these natural wonders as a result.

A woman was just filmed putting her hand and foot into a scalding hydrothermal feature in Yellowstone earlier this week, too.

To protect both the park’s unique thermal areas and visitors, contact in any form is prohibited.

For more on these unique wonders, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Yellowstone National Park next.

And for more on proper safety and park regulations, see our Yellowstone Safety Guide.