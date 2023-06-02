Yellowstone visitors place newborn elk calf in vehicle, drive to police station

The incident, which Yellowstone National Park has just revealed to the public, took place over the Memorial Day weekend.

As Yellowstone closes the case on a Hawaii man’s disturbance resulting in the death of a bison calf, park officials have announced a similar situation with a newborn elk. It is currently elk calving season in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and paramount that visitors keep their distance from cows and calves during this time.

Sadly, this report details an opposite scenario.

“During the Memorial Day weekend, visitors placed an elk calf in their car while likely driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department,” officials reveal in an extensive report covering multiple wildlife incidents and violations throughout May 2023.

“The elk [calf] later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown,” the park notes. This incident is under investigation and there is no additional information to share. But the incident is unfortunate for a number of reasons.

As Yellowstone asks, please ‘leave wildlife alone’

Displacement of a calf eliminates any chance of the mother finding its newborn. Elk mothers leave calves bedded during the day to forage or graze. Even if the park visitors’ intentions were “good,” displacing wildlife is a federal crime and violation of Yellowstone National Park regulations.

These laws are in place to protect wildlife and the ecosystem they depend on (and that depends on them).

As Yellowstone notes, “Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space.”

It’s also important to note that while an elk cow may leave her calf for short periods to feed or drink, she typically stays in close proximity and maintains visual contact. The bond between a cow and her calf is strong, and they usually remain together until the calf becomes more independent as it grows older. The mother elk may have been close by and park visitors would not have been aware.

Even if this was not the case, it is our responsibility to let nature take its course in all national parks under such circumstances.

Take the Pledge and protect park wildlife

Please remember that Yellowstone National Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park notes.

So please, protect Yellowstone National Park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.

If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others, or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911.

And to those who abide by federal laws and park regulations, thank you.

To learn more about park wildlife and safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown next.