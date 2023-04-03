Yellowstone Wolf Runs for Her Life as Rival Packs Meet: VIDEO

“What happens when two different wolf packs meet in Yellowstone?” Wolf Tracker asks of their recent footage. Their incredible capture shows exactly that.

“Today our Winter Wolf Watch saw the Rescue Creek Pack run across the Lupine Creek Pack and an epic chase began,” Wolf Tracker captioned their video on Instagram last Thursday. “Several Rescue Creek Pack wolves ran up on a grey pup from Lupine, the rest of her pack fled but she didn’t understand the danger until it was too late.”

The result is a harrowing chase (filmed by WT’s @mtnmichelle) where the young female pup’s life hangs in the balance. Packs crossing paths are often a deadly event, and her inexperience could’ve easily ended her life. Thankfully, she has the speed of youth on her side, too.

“She had to flee full speed down a mountain slope to escape. We lost sight of the grey and don’t know what happened to her,” their initial caption read. Watch for yourself below, before we get into the update from Yellowstone Wolf Tracker:

Four days later, the post adds a triumphant update. “She reunited with her pack!” Wolf Tracker lauds. One of the visitors on this tracking tour elaborates:

“I watched in real time on the scope – our guide – the awesome Michelle – predicted that the two packs would intersect. Thankfully we found out today that the female pup was seen alive with her pack. I was so relieved.” Christina Sobul Grijalva, Instagram

The Gray Wolf in Yellowstone National Park Today

The gray wolf was reintroduced into Yellowstone National Park after a 70-year absence in 1995. This restored much of the ecosystem to its previous glory, and the wolves adapted rapidly to their old turf.

As Wolf Tracker notes, gray wolf packs are highly territorial. “But in the winter when all the wildlife is concentrated at low elevations they can have encounters like this one,” they add. And this can turn deadly in an instant.

Wildlife wolf biologists have completely multiple studies that show gray wolves not only pursuing wolves of different packs, but they will become consumed with the hunt of the rival. Pups from competing packs are a common target, and rival wolves will issue brutal deaths to ensure their dominance.

In total, Yellowstone National Park houses 8 wolf packs, with less than 100 gray wolves in the park today. An incredible social system exists in which these packs fiercely guard their territory. But as the seasons change, so does the availability of prey. Often, it is the pursuit of food that causes rival wolf packs to clash in Yellowstone. And when they do, casualties are the norm. In fact, the leading cause of death for the national park’s wolves is other wolves.

