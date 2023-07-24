Yellowstone’s first confirmed wildfire of 2023 suppressed

A Yellowstone visitor spotted what would become the first confirmed wildland fire of the national park’s 2023 fire season on July 22.

Thankfully, the fire was small when spotted; around .1 acre. Smoke rose from between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern portion of the park before smokejumpers took action.

The team of four, based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the earlier this week. As of Yellowstone’s media release to Outsider on Monday, July 24, the wildfire has been declared “out.”

Park officials cite lightning as the cause of the natural blaze. With this wildland fire extinguished, there are currently no active wildland fires in the park, officials confirm.

Yellowstone National Park is under a parkwide HIGH fire danger. There are no fire restrictions in place or in planning for the park, however. But as always, campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Yellowstone’s worst fire remains the Historic 1988 Wildfires

“It was like the equivalent of what we’re seeing now out west,” Yellowstone National Park Ranger Tara Ross told me of the “horrific, historic” Yellowstone Fires back in 2021.

Thankfully, the park hasn’t seen anything this catastrophic since. But the Yellowstone Wildfires of 1988 were how Tara got her feet wet, for lack of a better term. Her work in the NPS began the fall of 1987. Not one year later, the Storm Creek Fire would start in the park on June 14, 1988. Followed by the Shoshone Fire June 23. Then the Fan Fire. Red Fire. Lava Fire. Mink and Clover Fires. By July 22 with the North Fork fire… Everything was burning.

“The whole park was on fire. It was so . . . so bad. It was like the equivalent of what we’re seeing now in the far Western United States,” she emphasizes, before pausing.

“At that time, it was a historic fire.” Her words slow and her tone drops. 1988 would begin a pattern that is all too familiar to us today. In June of 1988, 18 naturally-occurring lightning fires were allowed to burn in Yellowstone, as July typically brought heavy precipitation. It always had.

That year it did not. July was bone-dry. No one saw it coming. The result? “A historic burning,” Tara says. “It really was horrible.”

Stay informed in Fire Season

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

