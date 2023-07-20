Yellowstone’s June 2023 saw 61% visitation increase over 2022

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) hosted almost 1 million people in a single month this June, more than double the visitors from the same time last year.

In total, Yellowstone saw 847,864 recreation visits in June 2023. As park officials note, this is a staggering 61% increase from June 2022.

While impressive regardless, there is a powerful cause behind such a big jump. June 2022 was dominated by Yellowstone’s Historic Flood Event, which decimated northern YELL roads and greatly decreased accessibility to the park.

Yet 525,363 recreational visits would still occur in June 2022, the park cites in their media release to Outsider. This is more than many national parks receive in a single year.

Yellowstone feels particularly busy in 2023, too, and that’s because it is. “So far in 2023, the park has hosted 1,493,510 recreation visits, up 19% from 2022,” officials offer. Indeed, Yellowstone is on track to have their busiest year on record.

Brink of the Lower Falls viewing area in Yellowstone National Park, June 2023. )Photo coiurtesy of NPS / Jacob W. Frank, media release)

2023 – 1,493,510

2022 – 1,258,834 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22)

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054 (The park was closed May 1 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1)

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708

More data on park visitation, including how officials calculate the above, is available on the NPS Stats website

