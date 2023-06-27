Yellowstone’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to open for first time since 2022 flood

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) visitors will be able to book and stay in the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins starting July 1, 2023.

America’s first national park has done a tremendous job with their flood recovery. In June 2022, unprecedented rainfall and snowmelt caused severe damage to the North Entrance Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, alongside catastrophic damage to roads and infrastructure across north Yellowstone.

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel was hit hard, too, when a sewer line adjacent to the road carrying wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner ruptured. But park staff was able to quickly rerouted the wastewater into “percolation ponds used between the 1930s and 1960s, allowing for day-use visitors and residents to stay in the area,” YELL recalls in their Monday media release to Outsider.

“In just a year, a new wastewater treatment system has been built and is now operational,” the park adds. This new system serves the Mammoth area including the hotel and campground.

As a result, Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins will open July 1, 2023.

“The Terrace Grill with sandwiches, salads, ice cream and beverages, is currently open for lunch and dinner. It will add breakfast hours beginning July 2,” the park details.

The hotel’s gift shop is open already, with sandwiches, snacks and beverages, and a visitor lobby.

All tours departing from the Mammoth Hotel will begin July 1.

The hotel dining room, however, will not open until a later date. Yellowstone has made operating hours and services available here, so be sure to check before your visit.

Once the Mammoth Campground is repaired and connected to the new system, it will also re-open.

“The hotel concessioner is in the process of notifying guests with reservations about the good news,” YELL says.

The 2022 Historic Flood Event

On June 13, 2023, Yellowstone marked the one year anniversary of the historic flood event.

“One year ago today, our team faced one of the most significant challenges in Yellowstone’s history,” park officials began in their memorial message.

“After receiving a combined 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt in 24 hours, flooding destroyed park roads, wastewater infrastructure, backcountry trails and bridges, power systems, and employee housing,” they continued.

“Nine days after a complete evacuation, we reopened three of five entrances and all entrances in only four months.” And it was truly remarkable as it sounds. But this only scratches the surface.

For more information on the historic flood event, see our coverage with Superintendent Cam Sholly.