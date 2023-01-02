Yoga Instructor Suffers Severe Injuries in Freak Boating Accident in Mexico

A yoga instructor is heading into the new year feeling extra thankful. She was involved in a boating accident while on a snorkeling excursion during a vacation to Mexico. While snorkeling, a boat’s propellor left her with deep slices on her body.

Amor Armitage survived the terrifying boating accident on Dec. 17 while swimming near the coastal Mexico city of Cozumel.

According to her harrowing recount via her website, the accident occurred as she was snorkeling and free diving. She later decided to return to the boat, and as she climbed the ladder, the engine started up.

“When I hold onto the ladder, I take out one fin, the captain of the boat doesn’t see me, I suddenly realize the boat has started moving and I’m unable to say anything, words just didn’t come out as fear freezed [sic] me,” she wrote.

“Everything seems to slow down as I feel the boat’s propeller hitting my abdomen, genitals and legs, my body feels heavy and I see the boat moving away from me, out of my gut comes a visceral scream, asking for help, the captain sees me but I know I have to swim towards the boat, so with cuts all over my body I managed to swim to the ladder once again,” she added.

Woman’s extra artery helped her stay alive following a terrifying boating accident

According to Armitage, God was “holding” her, which ultimately helped her push herself up the boat while she suffered pain that was “out of this world.” Once she got back onto the boat, her husband’s words kept her alive as they made their way to a nearby hospital.

“He did his best to keep me with him and I truly feel that if it weren’t for my angel Chase, I would not be here today,” she added.

Once at the hospital, doctors discovered she had suffered a blood clot. But, as it turns out, that blood clot would help her stay alive following the boating accident.

“It seems that during the accident, I got a blood clot in my femoral artery, which prevented me from losing too much blood both during transport to the hospital and during surgery,” she revealed. “Without it, I would have lost a lot of blood,” she added.

The British yoga teacher also said she was lucky to have an extra artery. According to doctors, her additional blood vessel kept blood to moving to her leg and foot. “Not everyone has this artery, so doctors were really happy and so am I,” she said.

Since the accident, she has undergone three surgeries and has received ten blood transfusions. However, she admits her inner thing is “completely scrambled,” and her quads, tendons, and other bones are “sliced.”