Yosemite National Park Currently Battling ‘Several’ Wildfires: Here’s What We Know

Per their latest fire update, Yosemite National Park is battling “several” wildfires within the park, the largest burning at over 7,000 acres.
This is the Red Fire, a behemoth, destructive blaze currently burning between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek. As of Sept 10, Red Fire has consumed 7,340 acres after being ignited by lightning. 225 fire officials continue to battle the flames as the wildfire rages on.
Currently, Yosemite National Park has trails closed that lead to segments heading out of the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area, alongside the Merced Pass Lake area. Fire activity would increase from September 8 to 9 as outflow winds from thunderstorm activity whipped up flames.
Yosemite National Park’s Red Fire
- Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek
- Elevation: 7,800
- Discover date: August 4, 2022
- Size: 7,340 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Total personnel: 225
Red Fire currently burns in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint and is the largest fire currently burning in the park. The second largest is Rodgers Fire, which burns northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley. At 2,576 acres, Rodgers currently has 45 fire personnel working to contain it.
Rodgers Fire
- Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley
- Elevation: 8,100 feet
- Discover date: August 8, 2022
- Size: 2,576 acres
- Cause: Lightning
- Total personnel: 45
Rodgers Fire is being fed by the burning of mixed conifer and red fir litter. Yosemite National Park also cites dead and down logs as a culprit in its media release.
As for closures to the public, “A segment of trail in Rodgers Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity,” the park continues.
Rodgers Fire is most active on the southwest side of its acreage. As of Sept. 10, the only observed activity was in this area’s steep, inaccessible Register Creek drainage.
Thankfully, all other known Yosemite wildfires are either at 100% containment or seeing full suppression. This includes the third largest fire currently burning: the much smaller Aspen Fire.
Aspen Fire
- Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley
- Elevation: 6,200 feet
- Discover date: September 4, 2022
- Size: 26 acres
- Cause: under investigation
- Being fully suppressed,100% contained
Aspen Fire is 100% contained at 26 acres after burning from Sept. 4 to at least Sept. 11, 2022. It is burning in the footprint of the far more devastating 2013 Rim Fire, consuming snags and whitethorn.
There are no Yosemite National Park closures or evacuations due to Aspen Fire. Two other small fires are also winding down in addition to Aspen. Those are:
Ranch Fire
- Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir
- Elevation: 4,000 feet
- Discover date: September 7, 2022
- Size: Single tree strike
- Cause: Lightning
- Being fully suppressed
Alder Fire
- Location: North of Alder Creek
- Discover date: September 5, 2022
- Size: 1/10 acre
- Cause: Lightning strike of two trees
- Being fully suppressed
Yosemite National Park has no closures on behalf of either of these fires. Outsider will keep you up to date on all the latest as Wildfire Season continues.