Yosemite National Park Currently Battling ‘Several’ Wildfires: Here’s What We Know

Per their latest fire update, Yosemite National Park is battling “several” wildfires within the park, the largest burning at over 7,000 acres.

This is the Red Fire, a behemoth, destructive blaze currently burning between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek. As of Sept 10, Red Fire has consumed 7,340 acres after being ignited by lightning. 225 fire officials continue to battle the flames as the wildfire rages on.

Currently, Yosemite National Park has trails closed that lead to segments heading out of the Illilouette drainage from Glacier Point area, alongside the Merced Pass Lake area. Fire activity would increase from September 8 to 9 as outflow winds from thunderstorm activity whipped up flames.

Yosemite National Park’s Red Fire

Location: Between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek

Elevation: 7,800

Discover date: August 4, 2022

Size: 7,340 acres

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 225

Red Fire currently burns in the 2001 Hoover Fire footprint and is the largest fire currently burning in the park. The second largest is Rodgers Fire, which burns northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley. At 2,576 acres, Rodgers currently has 45 fire personnel working to contain it.

Rodgers Fire

Location: Northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley

Elevation: 8,100 feet

Discover date: August 8, 2022

Size: 2,576 acres

Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 45

Rodgers Fire is being fed by the burning of mixed conifer and red fir litter. Yosemite National Park also cites dead and down logs as a culprit in its media release.

As for closures to the public, “A segment of trail in Rodgers Canyon from Neall Lake to the junction with Table Lake is temporarily closed due to fire activity,” the park continues.

Rodgers Fire is most active on the southwest side of its acreage. As of Sept. 10, the only observed activity was in this area’s steep, inaccessible Register Creek drainage.

Thankfully, all other known Yosemite wildfires are either at 100% containment or seeing full suppression. This includes the third largest fire currently burning: the much smaller Aspen Fire.

Aspen Fire

Location: Northeast of Aspen Valley

Elevation: 6,200 feet

Discover date: September 4, 2022

Size: 26 acres

Cause: under investigation

Being fully suppressed,100% contained

Aspen Fire is 100% contained at 26 acres after burning from Sept. 4 to at least Sept. 11, 2022. It is burning in the footprint of the far more devastating 2013 Rim Fire, consuming snags and whitethorn.

There are no Yosemite National Park closures or evacuations due to Aspen Fire. Two other small fires are also winding down in addition to Aspen. Those are:

Ranch Fire Location: Northeast of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Elevation: 4,000 feet

Discover date: September 7, 2022

Size: Single tree strike

Cause: Lightning

Being fully suppressed Alder Fire Location: North of Alder Creek

Discover date: September 5, 2022

Size: 1/10 acre

Cause: Lightning strike of two trees

Being fully suppressed

Yosemite National Park has no closures on behalf of either of these fires. Outsider will keep you up to date on all the latest as Wildfire Season continues.