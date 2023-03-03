Yosemite National Park Literally Buried Under Snow: PHOTOS

That’s a lot of snow. Yosemite National Park is currently closed to the public after being buried under 15 feet of “significant snowfall.”

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Yosemite experienced a powerful winter storm in all areas of the park. Snow compounded up to 15 feet in some areas, the park cites, leading to their closure the same day.

“Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return,” Yosemite updated on Feb. 28, adding “there is no estimated date for reopening.” Photos taken by park officials illustrate why:

Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return. There is no estimated date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/JE7E4SKWuq — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) March 1, 2023

In kind, “The public is asked to check the park’s website and social media channels for the latest,” the same tweet states. Yet in their only social media update since, the park followed with: “Yosemite National Park is now closed through Wednesday, March 1, due to severe winter conditions.”

As of this report on the afternoon of March 2, the park remains off-limits to the public. Yosemite National Park’s Current Conditions page marks all roads as closed.

In addition, all park campgrounds are closed, so there’s no Yosemite adventuring currently.

In general, Yosemite may close trails during winter. Hidden hazards and rock fall, snow, ice, and even fire are ever-present dangers. Open trails aren’t necessarily free of hazards, either.

“By entering the wilderness, you assume responsibility for your safety and must use good judgment,” the park states.

Looking to Visit Yosemite National Park in Winter?

If you’re looking to head to the park when it reopens, however, the following trail information is paramount for winter exploring. Each may be snowy and very difficult to find in March (from about November through May/June), so exercise extreme caution.

Yosemite Valley Area

The Lower Yosemite Fall loop trail is open. However off-trail areas remain closed. Please remain on the trail.

loop trail is open. However off-trail areas remain closed. Please remain on the trail. The Mist Trail from its junction with the John Muir Trail above Vernal Fall footbridge to the top of Vernal Fall is closed due to icy conditions.

from its junction with the above Vernal Fall footbridge to the top of Vernal Fall is closed due to icy conditions. The John Muir Trail between Clark Point and Panorama Trail junction (near the top of Nevada Fall) is closed due to dangerously icy conditions.

It is possible to hike to the tops of Vernal and Nevada Falls via the winter route, although these may also be snowy and/or icy.

The Four Mile Trail is closed.

is closed. The boulders around the base of Lower Yosemite Fall (the off-trail area between the footbridge/viewing area and the waterfall) is closed.

(the off-trail area between the footbridge/viewing area and the waterfall) is closed. The trail to Bridalveil Fall is closed due to the Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project until summer 2023.

is closed due to the Bridalveil Fall Rehabilitation Project until summer 2023. The Half Dome cables are down for the season. They are usually available for use starting Memorial Day weekend in May. A permit is required to hike to the top of Half Dome when the cables are up.

Be sure to view Yosemite National Park’s Current Conditions page before visiting the park.