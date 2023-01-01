yosemite-national-park-officials-identify-couple-killed-in-rockslide

Less than a week after a rockslide in Northern California’s Yosemite National Park killed two people, the park’s officials have identified the victims.

FOX News reports that in a statement by the National Parks Service, the victims in the Yosemite National Park rock slide were identified as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan. They were a married couple from San Jose, California. The incident occurred on El Portal Road, which is near Big Oak Flat Road, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday (December 27th).

The National Park Service revealed that the couple’s Dodge Ram was hit by rocks that fell from 1,000 feet above El Portal Road. The force of the rockfall ended up pushing their vehicle off the road and onto the embankment of Yosemite National Park’s Merced River. It was reported that about 185 tons of rock were involved in the rock slide. This impacted 500 feet of the road. Following the rock slide, a portion of El Portal Road was closed for several Horus. It was eventually reopened the following day.

Yosemite National Park officials were also forced to close Big Oak Flat Road temporarily on Friday (December 30th). This was due to the rock slide. The road reopened on Saturday. The latest rock slide incident is being investigated.

Yosemite National Park Experiences Numerous Rockslides Each Year

Meanwhile, Yosemite National Park reports that it experiences numerous rockslides a year. Last year alone, the park had a record of 47 rock slides in Yosemite Valley.

“Due to its steep, glacier-carved cliffs, Yosemite Valley experiences many rockfalls each year,” the National Park Service website reveals. “Historical records indicate that more than 1,000 rockfalls have occurred in the park during the past 150 years.”

It was also reported that massive piles of “talus” or rock debris at the base of Yosemite Valley’s cliffs are considered “reminders” of the events. “Natural processes like rockfall help to create the beautiful and changing scenery in Yosemite, but they also present potential hazards.”

Among the causes of rockslides are glaciation, weathering, and bedrock fractures. The National Park Service states that fractures that develop parallel to the surface are called sheeting joints. They create large slabs of rock that ultimately fall away in a process called exfoliation.

In regards to how the park is currently handling the rock slides, the National Park Service says that its scientists are teaming up with the U.S. Geological Surgery (USGS) to study the slides through new technology. This includes high-resolution digital photography, laser mapping of cliffs, and exposure dating of boulders. “These tools offer vast improvement in resolution from previously available data,” the agency added. “Allowing geologists to accurately map rockfall zones and to study rockfall source areas.”