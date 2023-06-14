Yosemite National Park shares photo, details of ‘exciting’ wolverine sighting

“An elusive carnivore recently showed up in Yosemite!” the national park celebrates of their wolverine sighting, a species considered locally extinct.

Yet there it was, the Gulo gulo, more commonly called the wolverine, walking through the snowy backcountry of Yosemite National Park last month. Yosemite Ranger Tim Knauss “was fortunate to catch sight, the park says, which was “the latest in a string of observations in the Sierra Nevada.”

Researchers believe these wolverine sightings to be of the same individual, however. That’s how rare it has become to see the species in California. In fact, “This rare glimpse of a wolverine is only the second confirmed detection in California in over 100 years!”

‘It’s an encouraging sight to see the intrepid wolverine return to its home’

“Seeing the wolverine reminded me that Yosemite is a wild place and how many other incredible, wild and capable beings we share this place with,” Knauss reflects on his experience. The second photo from the park, which you can see below, is of Knauss’ 2023 sighting in Yosemite National Park:

“Whether this animal stays in the Sierra Nevada or roams back north and east, it’s an encouraging sight to see the intrepid wolverine return to its home,” Knauss adds.

As Yosemite National Park explains on their Instagram, “The wolverine is thought to have become locally extinct in 1922. While there have been unvalidated reports of wolverines in California after 1922, it wasn’t until 2008 that a wolverine definitively turned up on a camera station north of the Lake Tahoe area.”

DNA tests would follow that year, revealing a genetic signature that closely matched the Rocky Mountain population. This supported the theory that gene flow between Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountain populations “could occur due to travel during big snow years,” the park cites.

And most likely, “this wolverine is a dispersed male that may have travelled hundreds of miles from its native range,” they add of this latest sighting.

In short, wolverines may be locally extinct in California, but they’re still incredible travelers.

Get to Know the Wolverine (Gulo gulo) with Yosemite National Park

An illustration of a Wolverine. (Photo by: Brown Bear/Windmill Books/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“Belonging to the weasel family, these carnivores are closely related to martens and fishers and have an incredible sense of smell,” the park begins. As unique, opportunistic feeders, they often scavenge dead animals that could be twenty feet under snow. How’s that for earning a meal?

They’re also adept at storing leftovers for later. And once that food is secure, wolverines will mark this spot in a memorable way, to say the least. These fierce, mid-sized predators are the “skunk bears” of legend for this reason, as they’ll raise their tail and emit an offensive odor. This way, their stored food can be easily found later.

“However, wolverines are also excellent hunters,” Yosemite National Park continues. They’re “capable of bringing down large prey and excavating ground squirrels with their long claws,” even. Now there’s the “bear” in “skunk bear.”

Yet much remains unknown about the species and its relationship to Yosemite National Park in the 21st century. “But efforts are underway to collect biological samples that will reveal the animal’s sex and origin,” officials say of this latest sighting.

Regardless, “Just a glimpse of this lone traveler is exciting, as evidence of them is widely sought but seldom found,” the park concludes.

For more on the park’s wildlife history, see our Yosemite National Park Wildlife Breakdown next.