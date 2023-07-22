Yosemite’s Pika Fire only 20% contained, smoke plaguing national park

Yosemite National Park continues to fight the Pika Fire just west of North Dome as thick smoke hits during its busiest time of year.

For weeks now, lines to enter Yosemite National Park (YOSE) have ranged from five to eight hours long. The ongoing Pika Fire may change that, however.

The wildfire was first spotted on June 29, and Yosemite officials cite lightning as the cause. Photos over the last week (up to today) show an intense, centralized burn with thick plumes of smoke wafting into Yosemite Valley:

Currently, park officials have the wildlfire at 20% containment (as of their Friday media release). And at 840 acres, the blaze is causing significant amounts of smoke, hazing the park during one of the most jam-packed busy seasons Yosemite’s ever seen.

Pika Fire Breakdown:

Location: Just west of North Dome

Just west of North Dome Elevation: 7,100’

7,100’ Discover date: June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023 Size: 840 acres

840 acres Containment: 20%

20% Cause: Lightning

According to park officials, “Smoke from the Pika Fire are expected to impact Yosemite Valley in the evenings and overnight with conditions improving as smoke lifts during the late mornings.”

Impacts of the fire are also be seen in the trails in the park and surrounding communities of Foresta, Groveland, El Portal, and Lee Vining.

To combat this, “Yosemite Fire crews are using a management strategy utilizing natural barriers and trails to confine the spread of the fire in a predefined area. A confine and contain strategy under favorable conditions allows fire to move naturally across the landscape, providing ecological benefits to plants and wildlife, while also meeting protection objectives to minimize risk to people and infrastructure,” officials continue.

Pika Fire exhibits ‘moderate growth,’ Yosemite says

As of Friday, the southern and eastern areas of the fire perimeter are contained.

“The fire has exhibited moderate growth with some isolated active pockets northwest of North Dome,” the park reports. “Crews remain onsite to ensure the fire stays within the current perimeter and will continue to monitor for the coming weeks.”

Trail closures are still in effect as a result. But this is only impacting short sections of the North Dome Trail and Lehamite Creek.

If you’re heading into the park soon, be sure to check Yosemite’s current smoke conditions first.

For current fire conditions, see the INCIWEB information page here.

Fire management in Yosemite provides for the reduction of hazardous fuels, increasing the diversity of habitats, promoting new plant growth and a return of a natural fire cycle to the landscape. Yosemite National Park

