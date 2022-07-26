You Can Get Paid $10K to Drive Around & Grill Out at National Parks: Here’s How

Is there anything better than grilling in the summertime? We think we have an idea. As it turns out, the famous aluminum foil brand, Reynolds Wrap, is hunting for its new “chief grillderness officer.” The officer will travel around in an RV and grill up something tasty in some of the country’s most breathtaking national parks.

If you know about us, you know we’re big on grilling. We’re also national park fanatics, constantly looking for the next trail to hit (see our latest writeup on Zion.)

Getting back to the ins and outs of a “grillderness officer,” according to Reynolds Wrap, the lucky grillmaster and a guest of their choice will stay in national parks across the United States while cooking on a portable outdoor grill.

Reynolds Wrap has invited those interested in the position to apply on the company’s website before August 4.

If you think there’s nothing that could be better than grilling with the backdrop of some of America’s most spectacular parks, think again. In addition, the company is also throwing in a salary of 10,000, a gas stipend, and other covered expenses.

“Whether it’s a shrimp boil in Acadia National Park, dutch oven mac and cheese at Joshua Tree National Park, or camp fire tacos at the Grand Canyon the winner gets to explore the country’s most beautiful parts and eat their favorite foods while doing it,” a company said in an official news release.

Spend your summer taking in national park views while firing up the BBQ

The company will also provide the lucky individual with a recreational vehicle. In addition, winners will also be gifted about $2,000 worth of Reynolds Wrap products and merch, like a portable cooler, a portable outdoor grill, folding chairs, and more, according to the official rules.

When applying, the company encourages interested applicants to describe their dream camping trip, their go-to grilling meal, and why they would make the perfect “grillnerness officer.”

If you’re interested in the grilling gig, you can apply by emailing [email protected] between now and August 4 to be considered. In addition, you must be 25 or older to enter.

“Summer grilling season is in full swing, and what better way to enjoy a memorable meal that some of the most incredible outdoor destinations our country has to offer as our Chief Grillderness Officer,” said Danielle Chandler, Vice President of Marketing, Reynolds Brands.

It gets even better: the winner chooses which bucket-list worthy national parks to visit.

There are 423 national parks across 84 million acres in the United States and its territories, plus almost 7,000 state parks, so clearly, there are more than enough options to choose from.

No doubt, this grilling gig takes the cake— or steak.