You Can Win $1,000 By Voting For Clint Screechwood To Win The Superb Owl Contest

Each year, BonusFinder.com runs a contest to crown a special bird with the “Superb Owl Award.” The play on words is based around the frequent google searches people make this time of year. Apparently it is common for people to inadvertently spell “Super Bowl” as “Superb Owl” in their search bar. One of the favorites this year is a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts. His name is Clint Screechwood, an obvious homage to legendary actor Clint Eastwood.

According to WWLP 22 News, Mr. Screechwood is one of three eastern screech owls that were brought to the zoo back in the winter of 2020. The other two owls are also named after Hollywood stars. Hooma Thurman and Jean-Clawed Van Damme both have vision impairments as well that prevent them from living in the wild.

Sarah Tsitso, the Executive Director of the Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center said Screechwood’s nomination is a great chance to promote the animal care components of their facility. “We love showcasing the very special animals that call our Zoo their home,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director of The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center. “Clint Screechwood epitomizes the important work we do here – caring for animals that would not survive on their own in the wild. Of course, we believe Clint is absolutely a ‘Superb Owl.’ Now, all we need is for the public to get out and vote for him.”

The Superb Owl Contest Winner Will Take Home $5k

If Clint Screechwood is able to eke out the win some money too. The winning owl will haul in $5,000 for their home zoo. The contest started off with 16 awesome owls in the running, but now it’s down to two. The final round of voting begins started this Thursday and will run through Tuesday. Screechwood is matched up against an owl named Sanford from the Audubon Centre For Birds of Prey in Florida.

The Zoo in Forest Park shifted away from the traditional zoo model in 2017. Instead they now primarily work with wildlife rehabiltators across from across the country to provide safe homes for animals that can no longer survive in the wild. on their own due to illness, injuries, or other disabilities. Given all the good work the zoo does and other animals in need they care for, a lot of people and critters alike will be rooting for Screechwood to win it all.

However, caring for animals that need a little extra help also includes increased costs. Many of the animals require lifelong, specialized medical care. The $5,000 grand prize would be greatly help the zoo continue its mission. You can also make a donation if you want to support their cause that way.

You Can Win $1,0000 Just By Voting For Clint Screechwood To Win

Not only does the winning owl take home $5,000, but one lucky voter will also take be awarded $1,000. You must enter a name and an email address to cast a vote.