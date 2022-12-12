Young Boy Miraculously Manages to ‘Kick Free’ From Crocodile Attack

A young Malaysian boy is feeling grateful after he narrowly escaped the fatal jaws of a crocodile. The incident marks yet another similar event in the region of Kota Kinabalu.

Per reports, the 7-year-old boy left his home along with his cousin on Thursday to look for his pet chicken. As he was searching, he was near a body of water. His cousin noticed a lurking crocodile in the water near the home and tried to warn him about the creature. When the boy tried to run from the crocodile, it attacked him. The reptile bit down on his right leg, per reports from Assistant Commander Rohan Shah Ahmad with the Lahad Datu District police.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Ahmad revealed that the boy, whose identity he didn’t release, was astonishingly able to “kick free and escape” from the horrifying situation. He was able to escape the crocodile, however, he suffered deep wounds on his leg and a fractured bone. Later, emergency officials took him to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Now, he is on his way to a full recovery.

While the boy is undoubtedly thankful to have gotten away from the crocodile, other victims in previous incidents haven’t been so lucky. The incident is part of an ongoing trend of crocodile attacks in the area for the last two years. From 2020 to 2022, reports indicate there have been 12 attacks in the Lahad Datu District. Sadly, eight of those attacks were fatal.

Malaysia region sees massive increase in crocodile attacks

According to Ahmad, local authorities have received reports of nearly 20 crocodile nests in the district. In addition, 13 of those nests are in the area where the latest victim lives.

“All [this] information has been forwarded to the Wildlife officials, and I am sure they are also busy handling these cases,” Ahmad said.

Crocodile populations thrive in countries and regions with a coastline that borders the Indian Ocean, including most of Southeast Asia, India, Northern Australia, and large regions of Africa.

Worldwide, nearly 1,000 people lose their lives due to crocodile attacks per year. Since they’re an endangered species they have certain protections that keep them alive and well. For instance, the saltwater crocodile in Malaysia has thrived in recent years due to its endangered species classification.

At the same time, an investigation was launched last week in the same region of Malaysia after an 11-foot-long crocodile attacked and ate a 1-year-old boy. To make matters worse, the incident played out in front of the boy’s father while he was fishing in a canoe. The father tried to fight off the animal and save his child. Sadly, he was unsuccessful and sustained multiple injuries.