young-boy-stunningly-rescued-by-grandfather-after-monster-10-foot-python-attacks-him

Here in the United States, we have plenty of things to worry about. Luckily, being snatched by a 10-foot python isn’t on the list of day-to-day concerns for most of us. However, one couldn’t say the same about other places in the world. For instance, an Australian boy (because of course this happened in Australia) found himself in the coils of a massive constricting snake in his backyard.

It was a normal summer day for five-year-old Beau Blake. He was happily playing in the backyard of his family home in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia. Then, as he rounded the family’s pool, Disaster struck. We’re just assuming that Disaster is the name of the massive python that was hiding in the underbrush near the pool. The snake bit Beau, wrapped him in its muscular coils, and pulled the boy into the pool.

Beau was fortunate for several reasons. First and foremost, his dad and grandpa were there to help and acted quickly. Also, the 10-foot python only wrapped itself around one of the child’s legs, according to Sky News.

Grandpa & Dad Save 5-Year-Old from Massive Python

Thankfully, Beau’s grandpa, Allen, and his dad, Ben, were in the backyard with the boy. As soon as the youngster hit the water, Allen flew into action. He dove into the pool and pulled both the boy and the python out of the water. At that point, everyone knew the boy wouldn’t drown. However, he still had a huge snake on his leg.

Pythons use their muscular bodies to choke the life out of prey before swallowing it whole. The 10-foot specimen may not have been big enough to swallow young Beau but its coils could still cause some damage. Fortunately, Beau’s dad, Ben was able to unwrap the snake from his son’s leg.

“I’m not a little lad,” said Ben, “I had him released within 15-20 seconds.”

Sky News reports that after being freed from the python’s coils and hearing some reassuring words from his dad and grandpa, Beau is in high spirits. He only sustained minor injuries from the ordeal.

“Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn’t going to die because it wasn’t a poisonous snake… he was pretty good, actually,” Ben said. “He’s an absolute trooper.”

Ben Reflects on the Incident

After the ordeal, Ben explained what happened from his perspective. “I saw a big black shadow come out of the bush and before they hit the bottom [of the pool], it was completely wrapped around his leg,” he said.

After getting Beau cleaned up and everyone calmed down, Ben said he released the python back into the bush. “He went back to the scene of the crime, the naughty thing,” he said of the snake.

While this seems like an insane situation to us, this is just a thing that happens in the sub-tropical region. For Allen, Ben, Beau, and their neighbors, pythons are just a fact of life. Shrugging off the presence of the huge snake in his backyard, Ben said, “It’s Australia. They are about.”