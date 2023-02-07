Young Climber Dies Following 600-Foot Plunge From Mountain Ridge

A 23-year-old climber plunged 600 feet to his death from a mountain ridge Saturday while hiking Snowdonia National Park with two friends.

Jack Carne, a UK native, was making his way up Y Gribin ridge, a 6.5-mile, grade 1 scramble, when the handhold he was using to pull himself up broke free from the rocks, causing him to plummet back down the mountainside. The climber’s friends immediately called mountain rescue teams for help, who arrived shortly thereafter.

With the help of a rescue helicopter, emergency crews recovered the young man’s body between the 3,280-foot Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks on Sunday afternoon.

“Sadly, he did not survive his injuries,” the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team said in a statement. “The recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the Coastguard rescue helicopter. The thoughts of all team members are with the casualty’s family and friends.”

Chris Lloyd, chairman of the OGVMRO and part of the rescue team, called the horrific incident a “tragic accident and very, very unfortunate.”

“He disappeared into the cloud below, falling a good distance down some very steep and nasty ground,” Lloyd told The Guardian. “His two colleagues saw him go so they tried to scramble to the edge to see where he had gone and climbed down quite a bit. It was becoming really difficult ground and they called for him but there was no response.”

Weather and Terrain Prevented Immediate Retrieval of Mountain Climber

Though Y Gribin is an easy route, mountain climbing always comes with an inherent level of risk. And sadly, even though the climbers did everything right, the day still ended in the death of Jack Carne.

“It is just a tragic accident and very, very unfortunate,” Lloyd said. “The lads have not done anything wrong. This rock just came away in his hand. It is just so sad.”

Unfortunately, inclement weather and icy, treacherous terrain prevented rescuers from recovering the man’s body the day he fell. On Sunday, clearer weather allowed volunteers to carefully carry the climber’s body down the rough terrain of the 1000-foot mountain to the waiting coast guard helicopter.

“They were three young men,” Lloyd said. “They have done a lot of hillwalking together and were well-equipped and had all the right kit. It is not difficult at all but there is loose rock up there, there’s no doubt about that.”

“There were definitely good patches of ice. It was just thin layers of it. You couldn’t really see it and you couldn’t tell whether it was wet rock or ice and it is easy to be caught out.”

Following the tragic news, Jack Carne’s family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen mountain climber, describing him as a “true gentleman” and the “nicest lad you’ll ever meet.”