Young Girl Dies Minutes After Suffering Black Mamba Attack in Class

A young girl passed away after she suffered a lethal snake bite from a black mamba. According to reports, 17-year-old Melody Chiputura, who hailed from Zimbabwe, died within just half an hour after suffering snake the bite.

At the time, Chiputura was in a classroom at Rushinga High School in Mashonaland Central when the venomous snake attacked and bit her on her thigh, causing her to scream in pain.

After the horrifying attack, her teacher opened up about the incident. “The learners discovered the snake, and everyone panicked, with some jumping out through windows,” he said.

Immediately after, first responders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she, unfortunately, died while on the way.

According to experts, black mambas are one of the most dangerous snakes in Africa. This is because they hold a lethal venom that can take someone’s life in less than 30 minutes.

According to snake experts, black mambas are typically shy and reclusive and would slither away from humans rather than attack them. Despite this, they will lunge and attack if they feel provoked. They can also be defensive if they sustain injuries or feel vulnerable.

Following the attack, school employees said they were confused about how the snake got inside the school since the building is located away from tall grasses.

According to deputy provincial education director Themba Mangwiro, a local villager spotted the deadly snake not long before the attack. Now, some believe that a villager attacked a snake before it got into the school.

“We suspect that since the learners were on the grounds doing sports, the snake entered the classroom because it was quiet,” Mangwiro said.

Chiputura’s fellow students also killed the snake after it lunged at her.

The victim’s father, Joseph Chiputura, learned his daughter had been bitten just ten minutes after it occurred.

“When we arrived at the clinic, it was too late,” he said of the tragedy to reporters. “This is hard to accept, and it is painful. I don’t understand how a snake can get into a classroom and bite my daughter.”

While it’s unclear how the black mamba got inside a classroom, it’s not unusual for the snakes to make their way into buildings. They usually do this in search of respite from the sun’s heat.

The student’s father said his daughter had “great potential” and loved attending school.