Young Hunter Downs Impressive All-White Leucistic Teal

Matthew Dalton recently downed an all-white leucistic teal duck in central Florida. The 20-year-old hunter is from Goose Creek, South Carolina and traveled to the area with three friends. He saw the rare duck while scouting a hunting location near a lake.

Dalton recounted the story to Field & Stream.

“I thought it was an albino coot, and that it might be fun to put a sneak on it,” he told the outlet. “We had just arrived and had all our gear with us, so I got my duck hunting kayak and started making a stalk.”

Reportedly, the duck flushed and Dalton “could tell it was a puddle duck” by the way the duck jumped up. He marked that it landed nearly 800 yards away at the edge of some grass. In his kayak, he paddled closer, glassing at every 50 yards or so.

Eventually, Dalton identified the bird as a teal. He saw multiple “nervous coots” around the white bird, and he laid down low in the kayak so as to not scare them. He put the paddle down and grabbed some stalks to lean forward. Dalton got around 35 yards away from the animal and then shot the duck with his gun.

Hunter Recounts Story of Downing All-White Teal

The hen he downed is almost all white, and photos can be seen on Field & Stream. As they report, it has “some brown-edged feathers, dark eyes, and regularly-pigmented feet.” The outlet reported it was in fact a bluewing teal duck.

They also elaborated that the coloring abnormality in the duck resulted from leucism, which is different than albinism. Albinism happens when the body produces little or no melanin, whereas leucism occurs when there’s an absence of “all skin pigments.” This can produce a “piebald” look that has patches of white and brown or they could have brown-lined feathers like Dalton’s teal.

These birds are normally marked as easy targets for predators and hunters alike because of their white color. They are considered a rarity. This is further complicated by the fact that they have trouble mating, so their genes not getting passed down makes it even rarer to see.

Dalton is an avid duck hunter who has reportedly been duck hunting since age seven. He’s hunted across the country and even in Canada. However, he’d never seen a leucistic duck himself.

Dalton says he wants to have Shane Smith mount the teal. Smith is a famous waterfowl taxidermist.

While the hunting crew enjoyed the remainder of their trip, nothing topped Dalton’s all-white teal on the first afternoon. Dalton will go back to South Carolina with a prize bird, and he can thank his savvy efforts and good eye for the great hunting memory.