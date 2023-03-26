Young Lion Saved By Wildlife Vet After Losing Fight With Buffalo

A 3-year-old lion in Kenya’s Nairobi National Park was recently feeling tough. It went after a full-grown cape buffalo and lost. The animal’s injuries were so bad that it was left for dead by its pride. Luckily though, the lion was Benard Rono, a senior principal veterinary officer at the Kenya Wildlife Service. He found the lion on March 20th with its legs so injured that it was unable to move.

“The lion was in pain, it was visible even when prodded by a vehicle it didn’t move an inch we sedated it and moved to quarantine cages for further examination,” said Rono in an article recently published by Newsweek. The vet examined the lion and found several fractured bones, puncture wounds on the cat’s abdomen, and severe damage to its vertebral column. “We could see the lion was in pain and we gave it painkillers and antibiotics because of the swelling on its back,” he said. The feline is currently in quarantine and undergoing additional care. It’s unlikely the animal will ever be able to return to the wild.

Hunting Buffalo Is A Dangerous Game For Lions

In this insane viral video, a lion got absolutely thrown around like a ragdoll by a huge buffalo. However, fortunately for the big cat, it survived the encounter.

In this video clip shared by the Latest Sightings YouTube channel, an older, injured lion finds himself cut off from the rest of his pride. He’s laying in the middle of a herd of these huge buffalo. The big cat tries to avoid detection, keeping close to the ground. However, it’s clear that the buffalo knows he’s there, and they’re clearly agitated by his presence.

Several of the buffalo hook their horns under the lion’s body and toss him up mercilessly. These buffalo surely are trying to end the life of this lion, and they nearly do it, but somehow, he survives. Maybe there’s some truth to that saying about cats having nine lives after all.

The video’s description reports that the lion got trapped after his pride tried to hunt the buffalo. However, the older male got cut off from the pride and had to hunker down and wait to be rescued. Apparently, the lion has had a bad limp for the past two years, and it couldn’t escape with the others. As hard as it can be to watch a video like this, it does remind us of the stark brutality of nature. However, the lion has definitely weathered a long life, as evidenced by his battle scars.