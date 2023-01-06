Young Man Airlifted To Safety After Snowmobile Accident In Utah’s Wasatch Mountains

The Wasatch Mountains of Utah are one of the most beautifully rugged places on Earth. The snow-covered wilderness peaks are the perfect setting for a wild adventure. However, the mountain range is so remote that if things go wrong, getting rescued can be a challenging ordeal. A 21-year-old recently found that out the hard way when he wrecked a snowmobile and had to be airlifted off of Currant Creek Peak.

Fox News reports that the accident took place on Wednesday. The snowmobiler wrecked his ride badly, and although injured, he was able to fire off an SOS beacon from the personal locator device he had on him.

Members of the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team responded in coordination with an Intermountain Life Flight squad. The grueling mission lasted approximately 4.5 hours. Though details on the extent of the snowmobiler’s injuries were not made immediately available, they were significant enough that the man had to be extracted off the mountain by helicopter.

It’s been a busy few days for the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team. It was their 4th rescue mission in just a 5-day span. On Sunday they rescued a group of snowmobilers that had gotten buried in the snow near the Strawberry River. On Saturday they came to the aid of an ice fisherman who was stranded while out on Mudd Creek.

It’s also the same Search and Rescue Team that responded to the fatal snowmobile accident that tragically took the life of legendary rally car driver Ken Block just the day before.

Action Sports Legend Ken Block Tragically Killed In Snowmobile Accident

The name Ken Block is well known throughout the action sports community. Not only is he one of the best rally car drivers of all time, but he was also a prominent businessman in the industry. He was a 16-time winner on the Rally America circuit. Block also claimed 5 X Games medals as well. He was tragically killed earlier this week when his snowmobile flipped off a steep cliff in the Wasatch Mountains. The machine landed on top and crushed him.

Block was also a co-founder of DC Shoes, which was acquired by the Quicksilver brand for $87 million. The company is most well-known for skateboarding and snowboarding footwear, but also manufactures apparel, bags, accessories, and hats.

He was also one of the founders of Hoonigan Industries, a racing-based apparel and media company. The Hoonigan platform is the most popular motorsports YouTube channel of all time. Block’s videos have racked up more than 1 billion views. You can celebrate his life by tuning into some of the very best of his YouTube footage.

“Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry,” Steve Arpin, a former racing teammate of his, told ESPN. “But if you were lucky enough to know him, that’s where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side.”