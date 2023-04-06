Young Moose Rescued by Conservation Officers from Harsh Winter Weather

Some heartwarming photos and news out of Michigan as local officials help guide a young, struggling moose out of a tough spot.

As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shares, “Conservation officers and a wildlife biologist were called out to a young bull moose in need of assistance in Marquette County over the weekend.”

The young male had become stuck in a rut of sorts. As the DNR’s photos show, packed snow and busy roadways trapped him in, and he was at great risk of being struck by a vehicle. If not for this kind act, that may have been his fate.

“The officers and biologist helped guide the youngster down a two-track, away from a road and around the large amounts of snow until it was able to go off on its own,” the dept. continues.

By the end of his ordeal, “the moose was tired, but in overall good condition. Spring will hit the U.P. soon, young moose!” officials root.

MDNR also shared an additional – and crucial – byline alongside their photos: “Do not approach or touch a moose. Our staff are very experienced and understand the risk when approaching these animals,” they cite.

And this we cannot stress enough.

Young or Old, Moose are Large, Powerful Animals

As another recent moose encounter shows, things can go very differently depending on the actions of humans. In a video obtained by ABC 7, two men who appear to be actively drinking decided to approach a moose cow as she minds her own business. The filming party quickly warns the pair of how idiotic this decision is in the video, which you can view here.

Although spotting these giants in a neighborhood can be stressful, encountering one in the wild is thrilling if treated correctly. It’s imperative to remember that – whether young or old – moose are truly enormous and can be dangerous if they feel threatened or cornered.

Here are guidelines to follow if you spot a moose in your vicinity:

Stay calm and give them plenty of space. Moose become aggressive when they feel threatened. Do not approach a moose, ever. They are protective of themselves and their calves and may charge if they feel danger. Speak softly and move slowly away. Let them know you are human and not a wild predator. They know the difference. If they begin to charge, try to find a large tree, rock, or object to shelter behind. If no obstacle is available, RUN. Never run from predators like bears. But this is advisable with a moose, as the alternative is trampling. If you are in a vehicle, stay inside. Moose often view our large vehicles as threats and can charge or attack.

See our previous coverage here for more moose safety tips.