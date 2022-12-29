Young Polar Bear ‘Removed From the Wild’ in Alaska, Will Live in Captivity

After monitoring a young polar bear roaming near Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service has decided to place the animal in captivity at a local zoo.

As you can expect, in order for the USFWS to decide to remove an animal from the wild, there has to be a pretty pertinent and concerning development in its behavior. In this case, the young polar bear was becoming too comfortable around people and therefore a public safety threat.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not made lightly,” said David Gustine, lead biologist for the USFWS’ Polar Bear Program, per USA Today. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

Experts have estimated the male polar bear to be between 10 or 11 months. Other than a laceration on its upper lip, the bear is in fairly good physical condition. But this small cut may be a telltale sign of a dangerous illness. Apparently, experts had observed the bear eating a fox, which would likely cause those same cuts on its mouth.

“With rabies in fox prevalent in the Prudhoe Bay area, we have special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub,” said Patrick Lampi, the Alaska Zoo’s executive director.

The polar bear is currently at the Alaska Zoo, but it’s not yet clear whether it will remain here following the quarantine period. However, “Given the bear’s behavior around humans and its young age,” it will not return to the wild.

A rare decision has been made to capture an orphaned polar bear cub found roaming Prudhoe Bay and transport it to the Alaska Zoo. The bear was exhibiting comfort around people, raising concerns about potential conflicts:



Ohio Zoo Faces Difficult Decision With Its Own Polar Bear Resident

Meanwhile, in Ohio, officials recently had to make the unfortunate decision to euthanize a 15-year-old polar bear named Anana when she began exhibiting unusual behaviors that did not improve with treatment.

“Anana had no significant medical concerns previously,” the zoo explained. “In September, Anana’s care team noticed that she was exhibiting unusual behaviors.”

When initial treatments didn’t help, biologists immobilized Anana for a thorough evaluation, “including with several local specialists while her care team monitored her around the clock.”

The loss of the resident was incredibly tragic, especially seeing as Anana didn’t exhibit any other symptoms prior to the incident. Even after extensive testing, biologists still weren’t able to determine Anana’s ailment. Unfortunately, any treatment they provided didn’t do the trick either.

“Although Anana initially improved, her condition declined dramatically over the last week and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”

The Ohio State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab is in the process of providing a full post mortem to determine the nature of Anana’s condition.

Anana died just one month before her 16th birthday.