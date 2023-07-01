Young ‘triplet’ bear hit by car in Grand Teton, national park asks visitors to ‘slow down’

“The young bear was likely one of the triplets recently weaned,” Grand Teton National Park reports. The yearling had to be euthanized due to the extent of injuries.

As fans of Grizzly 399 will tell you, wildlife watching is one of the greatest treasures of Grand Teton National Park. Doing so is a privilege, however, one we must help protect.

Incident: On Wednesday, June 28, a yearling male black bear was struck by a vehicle along Highway 89 in the northern part of Grand Teton National Park (GRTE). Sadly, the young bear had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.

He was “likely one of the triplets recently weaned from a family group many visitors had the opportunity to observe this spring,” the park laments. “The individual(s) who hit the bear fled the scene.”

Family of black bears in Grand Teton National Park. Mother sow seen crossing road with triplet cubs. (Photo courtesy of NPS Photo/P. Waite, media release)

The death of this yearling black bear was one of four traffic-caused wildlife incidents in the park in the last week alone. Three dear were also hit by vehicles traveling Grand Teton roads.

Please Slow Down in Grand Teton

In total, “About 75–100 large animals are struck by vehicles each year in Grand Teton,” the park cites.

In kind, the beloved Wyoming park is asking the public to help protect wildlife.

“Park officials ask visitors and local residents to practice vigilance and slow down while driving in Grand Teton National Park,”GRTE’s Friday media release begins.

“Seeing wildlife in their natural habitat is one of the many unique opportunities that make the park a special, awe-inspiring place,” officials offer. And with one of the busiest times of the summer (Fourth of July weekend) approaching, motorists are urged to do their part to protect all wildlife

As the park notes, Grand Teton wildlife is often active near park roadways. Animals can be difficult to spot, and can cross roads unexpectedly.

So please, “Don’t kill your wildlife,” officials state. “Park staff work tirelessly to preserve the diversity of animals found within Grand Teton. So, join us in protecting the wildlife that visitors come from all over the world to see.”

We can all do so by “slowing down, keeping alert, and saving a life.”

To help, visitors and local residents are reminded to:

Obey the posted speed limit and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Use caution and slow down, especially at dawn, dusk and at night when visibility is reduced.

Follow the nighttime speed limit of 45 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 26/89/191. The reduced speed limit gives drivers and wildlife more time to react.

Pay attention to your surroundings. Speeding is not the only cause of wildlife collisions; park wildlife are often hit because drivers are distracted.

If you see a wildlife collision or dangerous incident of any kind, call Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301. You can also report harassment of wildlife in the park to this number.

For more information on the park and native wildlife, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Grand Teton next.