Zebra Escapes Zoo, Wild Neighborhood Chase Ensues: VIDEO

A young zebra had the adventure of his life Thursday when he escaped from a South Korean zoo and galloped through the busy streets of Seoul before wildlife officials captured the animal and returned him to his enclosure.

The mischievous zebra, a two-year-old male named Sero, was born in the zoo. As such, he had never before had so much as a glimpse of the wild. And while he still remained far from his natural habitat of Africa, Sero got a taste of excitement for the first time when he managed to escape his pen just before 3:00 pm Thursday.

Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul, explained that the zebra’s method of escape is under investigation. Widespread media reports indicate that the animal broke through the wooden fencing surrounding his pen by partially destroying it, giving him an easy escape route. This claim, however, remains unconfirmed.

Escaped Zebra Safely Returned to Zoo After 3 Hours in Seoul

As the zebra gallivanted through town, exploring both crowded city streets and residential areas, it didn’t take long for photos and videos of the animal’s exploits to explode across social media. Users worldwide went wild for the escaped zebra as he trotted alongside waiting cars and astounded countless pedestrians.

Eventually, Sero’s 3-hour adventure came to an end, as police and emergency workers finally caught up with him. The zebra fled into a narrow alleyway between houses in an effort to escape his would-be captors, making it easy for them to shoot the animal with tranquilizers and load him safely onto the back of a truck.

According to zoo officials, the zebra was examined by in-house veterinarians upon his return, who found him in stable condition. In the wake of the zebra escape, zoo officials said they were taking steps to prevent future escapades and that both veterinarians and zookeepers are doing everything they can to ensure Sero’s health.

Both Sero and wildlife officials escaped the incident unharmed, and the zebra caused no property damage in Seoul.

Runaway Zebras Gallop Through Texas City After Ranch Escape

Hilariously, the zebra sprinting through the streets of Seoul isn’t the first such escape in recent memory. Back in 2019, residents of San Antonio, Texas, were stunned to see two zebras galloping through the city after escaping from a nearby ranch.

According to local authorities, the zebras broke out of their ranch before swimming across the Guadalupe River and ending up in a residential area. Police followed the escaped zebras through the streets, dash cam footage capturing the bizarre chase all the while.

Eventually, officials tranquilized both animals before returning them to the ranch. It took a bit more work than they expected, however, as they initially thought only one zebra escaped. After capturing the first, the New Braunfels Police Department received help from a helicopter team specializing in safely trapping animals to retrieve the second.