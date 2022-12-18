zion-national-park-to-require-permits-for-famous-hike-in-2023

If you had no luck playing the lottery this year, we’ve got another lottery you might have better luck winning. Visitors to Utah’s Zion National Park will have to secure permits if they want to hike the Angel’s Landing trail in 2023. According to new reports, the well-known park has created four “seasonal lotteries” to distribute the permits to hikers.

“Issuing permits is something we did after substantial public input, and it has been effective,” said Zion Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “In 2023, park rangers will continue recording data and enhancing the pilot program to maximize the number of people making the hike while minimizing crowding and congestion on this half-mile, perennially popular trail.”

Although the lottery is set for next year, this is a plan that’s been in the works for a while. A pilot program for the lottery began on April 1, 2022. At the time, the park issued nearly 200,000 permits to hopeful hikers.

Now, visitors are saying the new program is doing a fairly good job of limiting hikers. In the past, the last half mile of the trail from Scout Lookout to Angels Landing has been extremely congested with hikers.

While some might be annoyed that they have to “win” the lottery to hike the trail, it’s very much needed to protect the natural beauty of the park and it also helps mitigate injuries.

If you’re lucky enough to win big next year, you also must select both a day and a time: before 9 am, 9 am to 12 p.m., or after noon.

Unfortunately, in the past, hikers have perished while hiking Angel’s landing. Since the early 1900s, over 15 people have died while hiking the trail. In the last five years, five people have died while hiking Angels Landing— two of those occurred last year.

However, it wasn’t the deaths that brought about the permit system. Instead, park officials recognized the need for it as more and more people wanted to hike the trail. In recent years, the rise of social media combined with the pandemic has led to more people going outdoors.

While it’s good for more people to experience fresh air, it also comes with negative consequences. As packs of people flocked to the vertigo-inducing intense hike, it made it more and more crowded. In addition, park officials are seeing more social media influencers hit the trail, taking pics and videos for their accounts showing off the hike’s risky reputation.

The NPS also estimates that in 2017, before the pandemic created an increase in hikers, the Angels Landing trail would host about 1,200 people on peak days. However, since the park began issuing permits only about half as many officially have access to the trail every day.