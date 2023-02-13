Zoo Director Reportedly Slaughtered Four Rare Pygmy Goats All in The Name of Tacos

The former director of a zoo in Mexico’s Guerrero state slaughtered four of the resident pygmy goats and served them to guests as taco meat at a year-end Christmas party, authorities have alleged.

In a recent news conference, the Guerrero Environment Department’s Director of Wildlife, Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, explained that records of Zoochilpan Zoo in Chilpancingo misreported the number of pygmy goats on site. He accused José Rubén Nava Noriega of killing and cooking some. Nava, however, denied this claim.

“These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” Gutierrez alleged. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk. These animals were not fit for human consumption.”

Pygmy goats are a rare, small breed related to the West African dwarf goat. Though they require plenty of wide open space for play and exercise, pygmy goats are a popular choice of family pet thanks to their docile, friendly nature. It’s unclear if the guests knew they were eating zoo animals at the party.

Nava has since been replaced as director of the zoo. He stepped down on January 12 following the suspicious death of a resident deer. Local residents rescued the deer, transferring it to the zoo in hopes it would receive proper treatment.

Unfortunately, reports allege that the deer received no such care. At the time of its death, the deer had multiple untreated dog bites and its antlers had been cut without anesthesia.

Pygmy Goats Among Several Animals Missing from Mexico Zoo

Since his dismissal, more disturbing reports have come out of the Zoochilpan Zoo, alleging far more animals beyond the pygmy goats have been sold, traded, or eaten under Nava’s orders.

According to the state environment department, both deer and Watusi cattle were illegally traded to private individuals. Additionally, Nava allegedly traded a zebra for a set of tools to make repairs around the zoo. A subsequent investigation, however, did not produce any of the tools at the facility.

Investigators discovered several other animals missing from the zoo as well. These include a jaguarundi, a female coyote, ten specimens of reptiles, a baby macaw, and a red-tailed hawk.

Nava vehemently denied all accusations during a press conference Wednesday. He claims there is a “dirty war” for control of the zoo’s budget. One of the zoo’s top officials wants his nephew to run the facility instead, resulting in the allegations, Nava said. He also insisted that any and all actions carried out during his time as zoo director were lawful.

The state environment department said they will continue the investigation into the missing animals. Meanwhile, Nava faces charges of species trafficking, animal abuse, and crimes against health, a local publication reported.